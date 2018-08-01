‘Game of Thrones’ castle on sale for less than USD 1 million

The final season of “Game of Thrones” will not be on the horizon till next year but fans can now bid to live in the realm of Westeros by purchasing a castle featured on the show. (Reuters)

The final season of “Game of Thrones” will not be on the horizon till next year but fans can now bid to live in the realm of Westeros by purchasing a castle featured on the show. According to EW, the Gosford Castle, that was used to portray the Riverrun castle on the HBO series, is up for sale online by Maison real estate and is accepting offers over USD 656,452.

The 19th-century country house in Northern Ireland, was first shown in the third season of “GOT” as the former seat of House Tully and later as the home to House Frey.

The real structure was built in the mid-1800s by the second Earl of Gosford, Archibald Acheson, and housed the Earls of Gosford through 1921.

From being used as a prisoner of war camp (both during World War II and later the Northern Ireland Conflict), a storage facility for public records, a barracks for soldiers, to a hotel, the castle appears to have seen it all.

The property boasts of 15 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, but needs heating fixed.