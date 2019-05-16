Game of Thrones: Angry fans want HBO to remake GOT season 8; file petition

Game of Thrones season 8 is finally coming to an end but the fans are far from impressed. The two-year long hype failed to live up to expectations leading to many signing a petition on Change.org calling HBO to remake the final season. The petition appeals HBO to get \u201ccompetent writers\u201d on board as David Benioff and DB Weiss have been \u201cwoefully incompetent\u201d. The petition states that D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no other source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. However, this series deserves a sensible final season. Subvert my anticipation and make it happen, HBO! Based on 'A Song of Ice and Fire' fantasy series by George RR Martin, Game of Thrones began in 2011. It is the same year the last book in the series - A Dance with Dragons. The celebrated show finally outpaced the books from season six. Many fans feel that the quality of the writing in the show has dropped since. Author George RR Martin had to disclose the larger plots of how the story ends in accordance with the contract he signed with the big network. READ:\u00a0Game\u00a0of\u00a0Thrones\u00a0season 8 episode 5: More major deaths revealed\u00a0 in King\u2019s Landing The petition was initiated by Dylan D after the premiere of the penultimate episode of the show, "The Bells". It led to being one of its most divisive chapters. In the fifth season, the makers had Martin's most recent volume of the series, "A Dance with Dragons", for script adaptation, till the point when Jon Snow is killed. After that, the showrunners dealt with the series on their own. However, Martin recently trashed reports which claimed that he had finished writing the final two books in the saga, but he plans to release them after the television series is complete. Calling all the reports "absurd", the 70-year-old reiterated and said that 'books are not yet finished.' He added that delaying the release of the books makes no sense financially. It should also be noted that Game of Thrones season 7 had seven episodes instead of the usual ten episodes. The eighth and the final ongoing season has just 6 episodes. The finale of the thrilling show airs in India on Monday morning on Hotstar.