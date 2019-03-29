‘Game of Thrones’ actor Brendan Cowell joins ‘Avatar’ sequels

Actor Brendan Cowell is the latest addition to the cast of James Cameron's "Avatar" sequels. Cowell, who appeared as Harrag in the seventh season of HBO's epic-fantasy drama "Game of Thrones", has joined the franchise.
The actor will be playing Mick Scoresby, who captains a private-sector marine hunting vessel on the planet of Pandora. “Jim and I are thrilled to welcome Brendan to the ‘Avatar’ family and know that he will bring a great depth to the character of Mick Scoresby,” producer Jon Landau said in a statement. The first of four sequels is dated for December 18, 2020, and stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.
