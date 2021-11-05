Gal Gadot to play evil queen’s role in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White

Having previously played the role of iconic villains from the Disney vault also helped the actress to take the plunge and sign up for the film. (Credit: Associated Press)

Hollywood star and famous actress Gal Gadot is set to play the role of the evil queen in Disney’s live action adaptation of Snow White. Gal Gadot who has been etched in the memory of cinephiles as Wonder Woman in the DC universe, is now set to show her wicked side in this film.

As per the makers of the film the adaptation of Snow White will be a live-action film and will further expand upon the story of the original film. The music of the adaptation film will also rely heavily on the base set by the original form. The lyrics of the songs of the film will be written by the Oscar winning duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul who have earned fame and glory for their previous collaborations including Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman among others.

According to news reports, the makers of the film had kept Gal Gadot in their mind since the inception of the film. Apparently, the casting process for the film was a long drawn out process but the studio executives had always kept Gadot as their first choice for the film. Gadot on her end was equally intrigued with the prospect of sharing screen space with stars like Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett. Having previously played the role of iconic villains from the Disney vault also helped the actress to take the plunge and sign up for the film.

Another hurdle that came before the filmmakers and Gal Gadot was the major difficulties in ironing out their respective schedules in a mutually convenient manner. Once the scheduling was done from both sides, the deal was finally closed recently. The actress is scheduled to begin the shoot for the film from early next year. Gadot will be seen alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the film named Red Notice that will be released on the online platform Netflix.