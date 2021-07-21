Gadar 2 is happening! Here’s what you can expect from the film

Fans are eagerly waiting for Sunny Deol to see him as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena (Photo: IE)

Gadar 2: After the massive success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, director Anil Sharma has decided to come up with a sequel of the movie along with actor Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and grown-up Utkarsh Sharma. The theme of the film is still in the director’s head and he is yet to meet his writer to create the screenplay for this film. The movie will be produced by Zee. Director Anil Sharma is currently shooting family drama Apne 2 with the Deol family.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Sunny Deol to see him as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena along with Utkarsh who would be seen in the role of Charanjeet Singh. Director Anil Sharma says that he is so in love with Tara Singh’s character that he can make many films with it. Gadar 2 is a huge responsibility. It needs to be made carefully with double the bomb of emotions, drama and magnificence than the part one of the film , says the director.

Utkarsh will be seen as the grown-up son of Sakina (Ameesha) and Tara Singh (Sunny) in ‘Gadar 2’. He made his debut in Bollywood with Genius opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He was barely six when the film (Gadar) hit the theatres in 2001.

Actor Sunny Deol on June 15 celebrated 20 years of Gadar with fans on Instagram. Sharing a reel (first time) on Instagram (with the song Musafir Jaane wale), the actor wrote, “We made a film, you made it an event! 2O years of Gadar, I express my gratitude to everyone who made our film historic”. The reel has so far been watched 386k times. The actor has some 974K active fan base on Instagram.

‘Gadar’ was released along with ‘Lagaan’ on June 15, 2001, and proved to be a massive hit smashing several box-office records. The film also starred Amrish Puri, Suresh Oberoi, Lilette Dubey, and Dolly Bindra in prominent roles.