Gaana beats Spotify, Apple Music; Crosses 150 million monthly active users

It is incredible the way users across the globe have taken to apps like Gaana, Wynk, Spotify, etc., to cater to their love for music. Today, listening to the latest songs has become much more convenient and affordable than it was ten years ago when users had to pay a considerable amount of money to download music from various online portals. One of the largest music streaming apps Gaana, on Monday, February 3, claimed to have reached about 150 million active monthly users for both Bollywood and regional music.

According to a report, the Times Internet-backed homegrown music app has 50 per cent more subscribers than Spotify and its subscriber base is nearly double of that of Apple Music. It also caters to a significantly larger group of monthly users than YouTube Music, Amazon Prime Music, and other popular global music services. Gaana caters to music lovers of all genres, be it Western Pop, Indian Classical, Retro, Hip Hop or the Blues – you name it, they have it!

Quoted by PTI, Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal in a statement said, “Touching the 150 million users milestone is a testimony to the efforts of our incredible team and our vision to bring the most intuitive and immersive musical experience to our users. This achievement will offer us a stronger motivation to leverage our proprietary AI-driven algorithms and newly launched features in newer ways at a greater scale.” He also said that the growth in monthly active users (MAUs) on Gaana came on account of 35 per cent growth in consumption of Bollywood music and 40 per cent growth in consumption of regional music.

In April last year, Gaana had garnered 100 million active users (MAUs) and the company has a target to reach 200 million MAUs by mid-2021. Gaana has a vast library of over 45 million songs from Bollywood, international music and 30 Indic languages. Agarwal said that ‘Gaana Podcast Originals’, the company’s newly launched 3,000 strong podcast library, features young budding music icons and holds great promise for sustained organic growth in 2020.

The online music streaming sector has seen tremendous growth in the last couple of years. With a threefold growth in the past two years, the industry is expected to have 400 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the coming two years, said the statement.