From Vikram to Detective Boomrah: Binge-worthy thrillers to watch on OTTs

The dictionary defines a thriller as a genre of fiction in a play, film, book, etc., with a very exciting story, often about a crime. It is characterized by the moods it elicits, leading to heightened feelings of suspense, anxiety, caused due to anticipation, mixed with an element of surprise in the end. Alfred Hitchcock was amongst the first filmmakers to make thrillers that were much loved. Even today, audience does not let go of an engaging story easily. OTT has made it easier to access classic cliff hangers, as and when we wish. Following is a list of some recent thriller films and series which you can binge watch, if you haven’t already.

Vikram

This is a dark thriller suspense-action drama starring south superstars Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is a spin-off of the 1986 film which goes by the same name. It is about a black ops squad, that is out to wipe out a masked gang of murderers. With the drug mafia embroiled in the case, the boss-Rolex wants nothing but the missing drugs to be delivered. The film keeps you on the edge of your seat and ensures that you enjoy this thrilling ride. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Detective Boomrah

It is a web series about a normal looking detective who can solve not ordinary but cases with elements of paranormal and supernatural. Detective Boomrah is called in when a man who appeared suddenly in a locked room disappears after he jumps off the terrace of the heritage hotel. Intrigued by the case, he decides to solve it, and faces the threat himself as he follows a strange man, Amtim, and jumps after him off the roof, exactly like the vanishing man did. Where exactly did he go? Watch it to discover the secret of the missing man on MX Player.

The Gray Man

Sierra Six aka The Gray Man is CIA operative and Court Gentry’s best agent. He becomes the agency sanctioned merchant of death and is the best man for the job. But circumstances change and he becomes a target of Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA agent. Why is that happening, and is there a bigger conspiracy? The Gray Man on Netflix is a compelling tale, with twists and turns that keep you wondering till the very end.

How to get away with murder

This American series premiered on television way back in 2014 and ran into its sixth season when it concluded in 2020. It is about a defense attorney/professor and his ambitious law students who end up getting involved in a twisted murder case. How the group comes out clean and how these law experts save themselves while solving other intriguing cases unfolds in the series. Make yourself comfortable and get ready to be thrilled beyond expectations. It is streaming on Netflix.

The Staircase

The Staircase is a true crime based miniseries about a crime novelist whose wife was found dead near the staircase of their North Carolina house. Puzzling evidence surfaces and the death is revealed to be a murder, and the husband is under the scanner. A documentary maker takes interest in the case and created a docu series currently streaming on Netflix. How the mystery unravels, and finding the murderer will leave you with goosebumps, especially because it is based on true events.

So, get ready with your stock of popcorn, schedule the time with your friends or spouse for company, or enjoy it alone. This weekend feel the thrill with these exciting thrillers.