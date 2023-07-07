From the watcher to secret invasion: Here’s a list of series to watch this weekend and where to binge-watch them

Looking for some exciting series to indulge in this weekend? We’ve got you covered! Here’s a list of the 7 most captivating series that will keep you glued to your screens. From gripping dramas to thrilling mysteries like ‘the watcher’ and delightful Romcoms like ‘crash landing on you’, to anime this list has something for everyone.. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to embark on a weekend filled with immersive storytelling and unforgettable characters because this carefully curated list is made based on our personal preferences….yes literally this shows are straight out of our Ott watch list.

1. Asur Season 2

The second season of the web series featuring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti has just been released a month ago. Since the debut of this web series, social media has been flooded with discussions about it. In this web series, a serial murderer who commits crimes with impunity and who the police are trying to apprehend is the subject of a mythological Hindi thriller. The series skillfully explores themes of good versus evil giving it a mythological touch.

Source: YouTube

Where to watch: it is streaming for free on Jio Cinema

2. Secret Invasion

Have you been waiting for a marvel’s show where it is not trying to be funny? Secret Invasion is just the right series for you. Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury the head of S.H.I.E.L.D a chance to be serious as he reluctantly returns to Earth to deal with a Skrull rebellion led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). It also stars Emilia clarke, a actress who player Daenerys Targaryen in Game of thrones

Source: Disney plus hotstar

Where to watch: Disney plus Hotstar

3. The watcher

This series is definitely going to blow your brains. If you bored of happy, satisfying endings, this series is just for you. The story revolves around a house which is being watched- yes actually watched. The owner of the house starts receiving anonymous letters and strange events starts taking place. This one’s going to keep you at the edge of your seat (or your bed most preferably).

Source: Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Violet evergarden

How can anime not be there in our list? Want to watch something light which perhaps is gonna make you cry? Violet evergarden is just the series for you. An emotionally distant soldier adjusts to post-war life as a ghostwriter and starts to feel again as she looks for the significance of her former commander’s last remarks to her.. No no don’t worry it is not a haunted story but but is about the aftermaths of war. I am crying right now while writing this…

Source: Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Black bird

James Keene, a fallen hero, and his journey to freedom and redemption are the subjects of Black Bird. The six-episode limited series is dramatised to appeal to our senses and is based on a true story.

This gripping true crime story is told with a great deal of assurance and consideration. Jimmy Keene, who is serving a 10-year jail sentence, is the main character of the novel. He is given the impossible task of getting Larry Hall, a suspected murderer, to confess in exchange for his release.

Source: Apple Tv+

Where to watch: Apple Tv+

6. Crash landing on you

Wanna watch Romcom but bored of watching you regular shows? Crash landing on you is the perfect show for you. Trust me no matter you are a kdrama fan or not, this show will just make you glued to screens. The story revolves around North Korea and South Korea’s situation. One day a rich business women meets an accidents while paragliding and crash lands on a North Korean soldier. How she will she survive, will she escape? To find out watch ‘crash landing on you’

Source: Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Black mirror Bandersnatch

Ever watched a movie where you get to choose between two options and decide the story? This show on Netflix gives you the way to choose between options that decides the course of the story. It is about a young programmer who transforms a dark fantasy book into a video game in 1984 starts to doubt reality. A story that will have you thinking multiple ways and with multiple endings.

Source: Netflix

And if you don’t wanna do anything a binge a series, the go check out black mirror’s new season is out. It is a series of standalone episodes so you can start watching from anywhere. This mind-bending anthology series of twisted stories explores humanity’s darkest tendencies, greatest achievements, and more.

Where to watch: Netflix

8. Citadel

If you are up for some action and spy series, Priyanka Chopra’s new series is the one to watch. It is expected to be one the most expensive TV shows of all time. The story revolved around a global spy agency, Citadel which is threatened by a rival agency, and Mason and Nadia are thrust back into a world of intrigue and danger. And unless they regain their lost memories, it’s going to be a short comeback.

Source: Amazon Prime

Where to watch: it is streaming on Amazon prime

9. End of the f***king world

Bored of watching typical teen drama? This show is about the most dangerous and neurotic couples of TV. It’s about James, a 17-year-old self-described psychopath, wants to kill someone like psychopaths do. Alyssa, a 17-year-old, is your classic Teen Angst heroine with a touch of British accent. the story gets twists and turns as they elope away. This show is gonna change your binging experience completely.

Source: Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Have a great weekend binge watching this shows.