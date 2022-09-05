From The Disciple to Shabaash Mithu: Here are some shows and movies to watch on Teachers’ Day

Teachers are an inspiration and a guiding light in every phase of our lives. It is imperative that they strive to do their best to make us the best versions of ourselves by constantly motivating and mentoring us. Let’s take a look at shows and movies that showcases different shades of teachers and mentors.

The Disciple

Starring Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, and Sumitra Bhave in lead, this Marathi drama is an inspiring tale about the teacher and student relationship. The story revolves around Sharad (Aditya Modak) who plays a young and passionate classical music vocalist and his devotion to his Guruji (Arun Dravid). The drama shows a strong bond between teacher and student, and how they maintain their values while balancing tradition and modernity.

Selection Day

Starring Mohammad Samad, Yash Shashank Dholye, Rajesh Tailang in the lead, the sports drama is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel. The story revolves around two teen brothers Manju and Radha and their father’s obsession to make them cricket superstars. It’s an emotional tale of discovering their individual personalities, building their identities, coping with the pressure to succeed, and cultivating their relationship with their father.

Skater Girl

Featuring Rachel Saanchita Gupta, Amy Maghera, and Shafin Pate, Skater girl is an inspiring story that revolves around an ordinary teenager Prena living in a rural area who dreams of becoming a skater. Her life changes when she meets a British-Indian woman (Jassica) who motivates her to chase her dreams and trained her for skateboarding. Jessica not only fights for Prena’s dream of becoming a skater but also helps her with funding and resources for the Skating practice.

Toolsidas Junior

Starring Sanjay Dutt, the late Rajiv Kapoor, and Varun Buddhadev in the lead, this film is a heart-warming story of a noted snooker player Toolsidas who suffers a painful loss in a Table Tennis competition, in Kolkata. The story gets more engaging when Toolsidas Jr takes on the challenge of mastering this game with the goal to save his father’s honour and putting the family name on the winning board. In spite of several hardships along his way, Toolsidas Jr is able to succeed and play for India on the international stage, with aid from Mohammed Salaam.

Kota Factory

Starring Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, and Ranjan Raj, Kota Factory explores the hardships of the IIT aspirants at the coaching centers of Kota. The show examines the stresses and challenges faced by Vaibhav and his other friends while facing financial difficulties and pressure to crack the IIT examinations. A twist comes in their life when these students meet Jeetu Bhaiya. In this five-episode series, Jitendra Kumar portrays the strong character of Jeetu Bhaiya who is both an inspiration and a mentor for students studying at his institution.

Shabaash Mithu

Starring Taapsee Pannu in lead, this movie is based on the journey of cricketer Mithali Raj who suffers discrimination both at home and on the field in her quest to become a cricketer. Her life is changed when she gets recognized by her coach while performing Bharatnatyam. In the biopic, Vijay Raaz plays a tough coach, Sampath, who embodies strength and inspiration for Mithali and plays a crucial role in her journey to become the youngest captain of the Indian women’s cricket team.