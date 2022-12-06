From sorcerers to princesses, meet the fantastical characters of Willow

Decades after George Lucas’ fantasy-adventure film Willow captured viewers’ imaginations globally, the world of Willow has risen again with an all-new action-adventure sequel of the same name on Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes dropping every week. The series offers a fresh storyline for fans of the original movie while also introducing a new generation of viewers to the magic of the franchise. With new and old characters being part of the series, here’s a character guide to Willow to get you in the zone before you watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis)

Warwick Davis is back as Willow Ufgood, the once-aspiring sorcerer now High Aldwyn of the Nelwyn people. Having originally played the part when he was just 17 years old, Davis returns with a very different perspective on life, maturing the character from who he was in the original film.

Sorsha (Joanne Whalley)

Joanne Whalley returns as Sorsha, the queen of Tir Asleen, known for her beauty, composure, warrior skills, and insight into warfare’s intricacies.

Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz)

Kit, the daughter of Sorsha, is a spirited and willful young princess faced with a number of difficult choices. The series challenges her strong sense of self, allowing her to step back and discover who she really is.

Dove (Ellie Bamber)

Ellie Bamber plays Dove, a beautiful, innocent, naïve, tenacious, resourceful kitchen maid who works in the castle at Tir Asleen. She is part of the unlikely group of heroes who goes on a quest in the show, allowing her to blossom and uncover her identity.

Airk (Dempsey Bryk)

Airk is the handsome and confident prince, ladies’ man, and Kit’s twin brother. While he frequently butts heads with her, deep down, they care for one another and will always have each other’s back. He is a fresh take on a sophisticated and charming royal, giving the show an exciting edge.

Enter the magical and fantastical world of Willow with the sequel series exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in English and Hindi.