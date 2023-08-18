In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where fairy-tale romances and on-screen chemistry often spill over into real life, it’s a common sight to witness actors falling in love with their co-stars. However, some actors break away from the industry norms, choosing to find their soulmates beyond the realm of the silver screen.

Today, we celebrate the love stories of seven Bollywood actors who found their happily ever after outside the entertainment industry.

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Often referred to as the ‘King of Romance,’ Shah Rukh Khan’s heart was captured long before he became a Bollywood superstar. Shah Rukh fell head over heels for Gauri Chhibber, a strong-willed girl from Delhi, while they were both students. Despite facing opposition from their families due to religious differences, their love prevailed, and they tied the knot in 1991. Gauri Khan has been a constant pillar of support for Shah Rukh throughout his illustrious career.

2. John Abraham and Priya Runchal

With his chiseled looks and charismatic personality, John Abraham has won millions of hearts in Bollywood. However, the heartthrob found love beyond the film fraternity when he met Priya Runchal, an investment banker settled in the USA. The couple got married in a private ceremony in 2014, away from the media glare, and have since maintained a low-key yet strong relationship.

3. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan, the charismatic heartthrob of Bollywood, found his life partner in Natasha Dalal, a talented fashion designer. Their love story began during their school days in Mumbai, where they became close friends and eventually fell in love. Despite being in the limelight, Varun kept their relationship relatively private, but their affection for each other was evident during public appearances. On January 24, 2021, the couple finally tied the knot in a private and intimate wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family.

4. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, surprised fans when he chose to tie the knot with Mira Rajput, a non-celebrity. The couple’s love story began with an arranged match, and they got married on July 7, 2015. Mira, a graduate from Delhi University, hails from a non-film background, adding an intriguing dimension to their union. Despite their age gap, Shahid and Mira share a strong bond, which is evident in their public appearances and social media posts. The couple welcomed their first child, Misha, in 2016, and their second child, Zain, in 2018, completing their picture-perfect family.

5. Imran Khan and Avantika Malik

Imran Khan’s boy-next-door charm melted hearts on the silver screen, but his heart belonged to his childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik. Imran and Avantika were friends for years before they realized their true feelings for each other. The couple’s love blossomed, and they got hitched in a beautiful wedding ceremony, breaking the stereotype of love confined within the industry.

6. Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar

Late actor Irrfan Khan, renowned for his exceptional acting prowess, shared a beautiful love story with Sutapa Sikdar. The two met during their college days and fell deeply in love. Sutapa, a writer and dialogue writer, stood beside Irrfan like a rock throughout his battle with cancer until his untimely demise. Their extraordinary love and companionship were truly inspiring.

7. Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr Sriram Nene

Amidst the glitz and glamour of her flourishing Bollywood career, Madhuri Dixit Nene decided to embrace a life of love and stability with a distinguished cardiovascular surgeon, Dr. Sriram Nene, based in Los Angeles. In a discreet ceremony, the couple exchanged vows on October 17, 1999, marking the beginning of their enduring marital journey, which has now spanned over two decades. The wedding remained a well-kept secret until Madhuri’s longtime manager, Rikku Rakeshnath, broke the news to the media on October 18, 1999.

These seven Bollywood actors prove that love can transcend boundaries and industry barriers. Their stories stand as a testament to the fact that true love knows no limits, and sometimes, the most beautiful love stories are written beyond the glamour and glitz of showbiz. As we celebrate their love and commitment, let us be inspired to believe in love and find our happily ever after, just like these extraordinary Bollywood couples.