From Salman Khan starrer Radhe to Netflix movie Sardar ka Grandson, check out upcoming May 2021 OTT releases

While the COVID-19 crisis had resulted in postponing or cancelling several theatrical releases, the OTT platforms continue to provide several new web series and films for entertainment lovers. As many of us are avoiding going out this summer due to the ongoing pandemic, the online streaming platforms, nowadays, are a good option to look out for exciting content. From comedy to action, there’s a lot to choose from “Over The Top” platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and Zee5. Here is a list of some of the major films and web series which are going to release in the months of May and June on the OTT platforms.

Milestone on Netflix: This Ivan Ayr-directed film was officially selected at Busan and Venice international film festivals. The film is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday (May 7). It stars Suvinder Vicky, Lakshvir Saran, Mohinder Gujral.

Radhe on ZEEPlex: Salman Khan-starrer Bollywood movie, Radhe is all set to release in theatres on May 13. Interestingly, this is going to be the first Hindi film that will simultaneously release on multiple platforms. Last month, it was announced that the movie will also release on ZEE5’s pay per view medium ZeePlex on the same day. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani.

The Woman in the Window on Netflix: This psychological thriller is coming on 14 May. Directed by Joe Wright, this Hollywood movie stars Amy Adams, Anthony Mackie, Gary Oldman. The movie is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by A. J. Finn.

Sardar ka Grandson on Netflix: The upcoming Netflix movie- Sardar ka Grandson will be available for streaming from May 18. This family entertainer stars Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet Singh, Divya Seth, Soni Razdan, John Abraham. The movie is directed by Kaashvie Nair.

Toofan on Amazon Prime Video: After giving us the National Award-winning sports biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, actor-director duo Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are once again coming back with a new sports drama, Toofan. The film will premiere on May 21. Besides Farhan Akhtar, it stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.