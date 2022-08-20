From Rs 75 crore home in Beverly hills to Rolls Royce Ghost: Most expensive things owned by Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. He made his debut in 1988 with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and has been giving us brilliant films like 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, Dhoom 3, and more, ever since then.

Just like other superstars in the Hindi film industry, Aamir Khan also has many extravagant things – from luxurious apartments to swanky cars, he has it all. Let’s take a look at the most expensive things owned by Aamir Khan.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Aamir Khan owns Rolls-Royce Ghost and it is one of his favourite cars. Powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that can generate 563bhp, the car costs Rs 6.83 crores.

Bentley Continental Flying Spur

The Dangal actor also has a Bentley Continental Flying Spur with a special number plate – 0007. The car comes for Rs 3.4 crore.

Panchgani farmhouse

In 2013, Aamir Khan bought this 2-acre property worth Rs 15 crore in Panchgani. The property has been built by a well-known boxer and former Army captain Aspi Adanjia.

Beverly Hills Home

The 3 Idiots actor also owns a property in Beverly Hills worth Rs 75 crore, DNA reported.

Sea-facing apartment in Mumbai

Aamir Khan has a massive 5,000 sqft home in Mumbai’s Bandra.The deal for the house was closed for a whopping Rs 60 crore, NDTV reported.

Furlenco

Mr. Perfectionist has also invested Rs 2 crore in Furlenco, Bengaluru-based furniture renting company.

Mercedes-Benz S600

The actor also owns a Mercedes-Benz S600. Launched in India in 2016, the car costs Rs 11.6 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). Khan’s version is custom-designed and bulletproof.

For his latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan has reportedly charged Rs 50 crore. The film is a remake of the popular American film Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.