From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani to Kushi, here are some amazing love stories that were filmed in Kashmir

The stunning Kashmir valley is a favorite location for Bollywood filming as well as a well-known tourist destination. Indian directors frequently choose locations like Gulmarg, Pulwama, Srinagar, Pahalgam, and others to capture the best possible sequences for their films. Many classic and modern films, which brilliantly captured the splendor of this breathtaking valley, were filmed in the Kashmir area. Any movie that needs a wonderful romance moment should come here. Let’s have a look at some films that were filmed in Jammu & Kashmir.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The sequences of Srinagar and Ladakh in late Yash Chopra’s last directorial “Jab tak hai Jaan” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma are particularly noteworthy. The “Jiya Re” song, featuring the lead cast was filmed in the Ladakh and Kashmir areas. The most beautiful vistas of the Kashmir Valley, which serve as the scenic backdrop for the most astounding sequences, are what give the movie its widespread appeal. Late Yash Chopra frequently visited this wonderland and chose Kashmir as his preferred location to shoot all of his movies.

Kushi

The upcoming romantic drama Kushi is grabbing all the eyeballs for the right reasons. The audiences are liking the trailer and songs and also the desirable pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. But besides this, the major center of attraction in this highly anticipated movie is that the beautiful visuals of Kashmir that has been captured well in the trailer and the songs. The scenic beauty of Kashmir is looking absolutely eye-pleasing and justifying the film’s appeal aptly.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” was shot in Kashmir. In Kashmir’s Pahalgam and Gulmarg, makers caught the scene’s snow-capped mountains and picturesque backdrop. A few of the movie’s portions were also taken in Srinagar and include the group of people exploring the highlands in Betab Valley, Aru Valley, and Chandanwari. The most breathtaking vistas of the Pahalgam and Gulmarg sites are seen in this film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

The recently released RockyRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani had a major song “Tum Kya Mile” shot in Kashmir. The lead cast Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and director Karan Johar shot the much-popular song in the valleys of Kashmir and the audience appreciates the song.

Fitoor

The love drama Fitoor starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif is a movie that beautifully portrays the splendor of Kashmir Valley as “Paradise on Earth.” To film the love drama, the director had no choice but to use Kashmir Valley’s stunning scenery to symbolize their intense love. The movie features shooting locations surrounding Dal Lake, as well as the red chinars, green meadows, and a snow-covered environment. The Dal Lake shores of Nishat Bagh and Srinagar, which the movie depicts as having beautiful vistas, were both used for some of the filming.