From Ramayan’s ‘Sita’ to ‘Sarojini’! Dipika Chikhlia set to play Sarojini Naidu in biopic

Ramayan’s ‘Sita’ set to play leading role in ‘Sarojini Naidu’ biopic! Actor Dipika Chikhlia, best known for her portrayal of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, will now play freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu. The development came to light on Thursday when the actor posted the first-look poster of the film, which has been titled ‘Sarojini’. In the poster, Dipika can be seen looking away from the camera and to the side with the tricolour forming the background and huge crowds forming the base of the poster.

The poster also has a few words in Hindi, which roughly translate to “An untold story of the hero of Independence”. Dipika is also seen wearing minimal makeup in the poster of the film, which would be produced by Kanu Bhai Patel. The film is being directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra, who also wrote the film along with Yashomati Devi.

Chikhlia has found herself back in the limelight, now that Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan from 1980s has again turned out to be successful during its second bout on television. Not just that, according to DD News, the re-run of Ramayan has become the most viewed TV show in the world with a viewership of 7.7 crore as on April 16. The show, which had only 78 episodes, was made after extensive research, with majority of it being derived from sage Valmiki’s Ramayan and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitramanas.

Speaking to HT about her return to acting, Dipika had said that she wanted to play the role of Asha Devi, the mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, saying that it would be an important role to play as such roles are special. She would want to do something like that after the lockdown, she said, adding that once she is gone, she does not want her body of work to only be confined to Ramayan, but having much more to show. Saying that her films in Kannada or Bengali have broken records, she stated that it was important for her to do more roles in the Hindi cinema apart from Ramayan.