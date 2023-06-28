From Puneet Superstar to Fukra Insan: Salaries of top contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 revealed

Hold onto your seats because the Big Boss house is a hotbed of drama, controversy, and jaw-dropping moments! It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions that had viewers hooked to their screens, craving for more gossip and entertainment.

We’re about to expose the salaries of the reality OTT titans who are in the Big Boss house. Brace yourselves for massive numbers, juicy secrets, and more drama than a Bollywood blockbuster.

With Punit Superstar eviction on the first day and a drastic rise in his followers on social media thereafter, this show has already begun with a lot of drama.

This time around, Big Boss has a lot of social media influences on board. The house is packed with a diverse mix of celebrities from various walks of life, each armed with their own set of explosive personalities. From controversial actors to sizzling models and even a few notorious influencers, this season promises to be an absolute rollercoaster of emotions.

1. Punit Superstar

Puneet Superstar, the controversial contestant who participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2, kept everyone on the edge of their seats with his outrageous demands and delusions of grandeur! While the exact fee he received for his stint on the show remains a mystery, sources reveal that Puneet managed to secure an agreement with the show’s makers. Rumor has it that he demanded a mind-boggling Rs 2 crores just to grace the Bigg Boss house with his presence.

But here’s the juicy part: despite being evicted from the show in the blink of an eye, Puneet refuses to let that dampen his spirits. In fact, he has the audacity to proclaim himself as the ultimate winner, even before the finale takes place!

2. Awez Darbar

The famous YouTuber with 2.3M subscribers and a social media influencer, Awez Darbar is in the list of probable contestants who may join the bigg boss house in the coming weeks. It is rumored to charge Rs 15 lakh per week in this season.

3. Anjali Aurora

Remember the girl in the viral dance video ‘Kacha Badaam’ on Instagram? She was recently seen in reality TV show Lock Upp too. It is rumored that Anjali Aurora’s fame on social media may lead her becoming a contestant in the brand new OTT season of Bigg Boss. Reportedly the social media influencer is charging a hefty amount of Rs 15 lakh weekly for her spotlight in the house.

4. Mahesh Poojari

One of the key highlights of the new season, Mahesh Poojari is in the list of contestants that may join the bigg house in coming weeks. It is anticipated that he is also one of the highest paid contestants and is reportedly charging Rs 15 lakhs per week like his fellow contestants. Mahesh Poojary has worked as a creative producer for television, web series and songs in the entertainment industry.

5. Abhishek Malhan Aka Fukra Insan

People are already loving his on screen chemistry with his fellow contestants on the show amid the season of eviction. Though the famous YouTuber’s salary isn’t revealed yet, however, Fukra Insan is reportedly earning a whopping 5-6 lakh per month from his YouTube channel and has a music video too.

6. Aaliya Siddique

Ex-wife of famous actor Nawazuddin Siddique becomes third person to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Aaliya is already in the light of the controversies due her showdown with another contestant Pooja Bhatt, and was accused of playing the victim card on the show. Though evicted, it is rumored that she demanded Rs 25 lakh for the season.

7. Pooja Bhatt

Guess who shocked everyone with her entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house? It’s none other than the Pooja Bhatt! The entertainment portal Tring spilled the tea on Pooja’s net worth, which stands at a whopping Rs 47 Crore as of 2022. And let’s not forget how she amassed this fortune – through her glamorous career as a model and endorsements.

While she’s been a part of Bollywood for almost three decades, Pooja is not just an actress – she’s a multi-talented powerhouse. She’s tried her hand at directing and producing, making her mark in the industry. It’s no wonder Salman Khan himself made the grand announcement of her entry into Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, that’s what I call a sensational surprise!

With her secondary income pouring in from various sources like brand deals, TV ad commercials, and shows, Pooja Bhatt is surely living the glamorous life we all dream of. Can’t wait to see how she spices things up in the Bigg Boss house – it’s bound to be a wild ride with this Bollywood diva!

There you have it, folks—the crème de la crème of Big Boss! These high rollers not only brought their A-game to the reality show but also raked in the big bucks while doing so. From Bollywood superstars to controversial figures, these contestants will leave an indelible mark on the Big Boss legacy. Love them or loathe them, one thing’s for sure: they all knew how to keep us glued to our screens, and their bank balances are a testament to their entertainment prowess. Stay tuned for more Big Boss gossip and drama in this season!