From Prince Daemon Targaryen to Princess Rhaenyra, know the characters from House of the Dragon

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon, the 10-episode series, revolves around the turbulent tale of the House of Targaryen, set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in Game of Thrones. In House of the Dragon, we’ll witness the extraordinary world of Westeros and will get to know the Targaryen family – the all-powerful dragon riders who are the seemingly invincible rulers of the seven kingdoms. The quest for power, bitter rivalries, lust, jealousy, and betrayal will tear the Targaryens apart and threaten to destroy a dynasty that has ruled unchallenged for a century.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Greg Yaitanes, the series is a prequel to Game of Thrones. However, House of the Dragon has a distinct plotline with new characters played by an impressive cast, including Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, and Sonoya Mizuno.

Let’s get to know the main characters in House of the Dragon:

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (played by Eve Best)

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon is a dragon rider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D’Arcy)

The king’s first-born child, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen has pure Valyrian blood and she is a dragon rider. She has all the qualities of a tough man.

Alicent Hightower (played by Olivia Cook)

Daughter of Otto Hightower, Alicent Hightower was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle. She has both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Prince Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith)

Prince Daemon Targaryen is the younger brother of King Viserys. He is a warrior and possesses the true blood of the dragon.

King Viserys Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine)

He was selected by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. He has a warm and kind heart and only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy.

Otto Hightower (played by Rhys Ifans)

He loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. One of the major threats to the realm is his brother Daemon.

Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake” (played by Steve Toussaint)

He has a Valyrian bloodline that is as old as House Targaryen. He is being referred to as “The Sea Snake” and is one of the most famed nautical adventurers in the history of Westeros. He built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Ser Criston Cole (Played by Fabien Frankel)

Of Dornish descent, Ser Criston is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. With no rights on lands or titles; he was still praised for his preternatural skill.

Mysaria (Played by Sonoya Mizuno)

Mysaria came to Westeros with nothing and had to sell things to survive. She rose to become the most trusted – and most unlikely – ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.