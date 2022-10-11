Prabhas to Anil Kumble, celebrities shower love on Rishab Shetty’s Kantara

The original Kannada version of Kantara was released in the theaters on September 30 and since then it has been receiving great reviews from the masses. After the period action blockbuster KGF 2, the audience encountered an intriguing tale Kantara coming from the house of Hombale films.
After winning the hearts of the masses, now the film is also receiving love from celebrities across different fields. From Anil Kumble to Prabhas many dignitaries have showered their love on social media by adding their experience of watching the film.
Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peeked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving online.