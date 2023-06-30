The season of remakes doesn’t seem to end in Bollywood. Songs hold a special place in our hearts. They have the power to transport us to different moments in our lives, evoking a myriad of emotions and memories. Original songs, in particular, have a unique resonance that becomes deeply intertwined with our experiences. They become the soundtrack of our lives, capturing the essence of moments and emotions that are etched in our hearts forever.

While Bollywood’s experimentation with remakes is not uncommon, these instances serve as reminders that recreating the magic of iconic songs is a challenging task. It is a delicate balance between preserving the essence of the original and adding a fresh touch, and unfortunately, these remakes missed the mark, leaving fans longing for the authenticity and charm of the originals.

Here, we take a look at five of the worst remakes of songs in Bollywood history.

1. “Pasoori Nu” from the movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Recently, the internet buzzed with news of Ali Sethi’s beloved Pasoori from Coke Studio making its Bollywood debut. And as expected, the initial reactions poured in, with many exclaiming that “it’s ruined.”

Now, we all know that Bollywood sometimes has a knack for not taking the hint. And this particular remake, featured in the film SatyaPrem Ki Katha, seems to have missed the mark completely. The essence of the original Pasoori seems to have evaporated into thin air. In simpler terms, a song resonates with its listeners through its music and lyrics. So, if the Pasoori Nu remake doesn’t sound like Pasoori at all and lacks that special essence, one might wonder, why call it a remake in the first place?

Even the soulful voice of Arijit Singh couldn’t salvage this remake, despite his remarkable talent. The original Pasoori, beautifully performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, created a worldwide phenomenon last year. So, how and why did a heartfelt lamentation of lost love get transformed into a lovey-dovey romantic track? It truly remains a mystery!

The original: Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill

2. Masakali 2.0 sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar from the movie Marjaavaan

Alright, folks, let’s dive into the disaster that was “Masakali 2.0.” They took a classic AR Rahman gem and turned it into a hot mess that even the maestro himself was angry about. It’s like they tried to destroy our memories of the original song in one fell swoop.

Now, the original “Masakali” from the movie “Delhi-6” was a breath of fresh air. It had this whimsical, dreamy vibe that instantly captured our hearts. Sonam Kapoor prancing around Old Delhi with that pigeon was iconic. It became an anthem for carefree spirits everywhere, and we couldn’t get enough of it.

But hold up, because “Masakali 2.0” decided to come along and ruin it all. They stripped away the soul of the song and replaced it with a generic, run-of-the-mill remix that sounded like every other party track out there. It felt like they took our beloved song, threw it into a blender, and out came this abomination.

Not only did they mess with the music, but they also messed with the lyrics. The original poetry and beautiful storytelling were thrown out the window in favor of some mindless, meaningless words that had no connection to the original theme. It was like they didn’t even bother to understand what made the original so special.

Artists want to put their own spin on things and create something new. But there’s a fine line between reimagining and butchering a masterpiece. “Masakali 2.0” crossed that line and left us feeling betrayed. They took a song that held a special place in our hearts and turned it into a forgettable, generic remix.

The original: Masakali sung by Mohit Chauhan and composed by A.R Rahman.

3. “Ek Do Teen” (Movie: “Baaghi 2”):

Madhuri Dixit’s sensational dance number from the film “Tezaab” became an instant classic, leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood. However, the remake in “Baaghi 2” featuring Jacqueline Fernandez lacked the grace, finesse, and effortless charm of the original. It was a certain innocence in the original version which this blunder remake lacked completely with unnecessary loud beats and noise. The remix failed to capture the essence of the song, making it a forgettable attempt.

The original: Ek Do Teen by Alka Yagnik and Amit Kumar

4. “Dheere Dheere” (Album: “Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi”):

It’s like a total bop that captured the hearts of a whole generationThe original song featuring the melodious voices of Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal from the movie “Aashiqui” became an anthem of love. However, the remix by Yo Yo Honey Singh stripped away the soulful melody, replacing it with a repetitive rap portion that felt out of place and diluted the emotional connect of the song.

The OG version had that smoothness and charm that made it an instant hit. But this new version? It lacks the finesse and charisma that made the original so addictive. The attempt to make it “cool” and “modern” just ended up diluting the essence, leaving us longing for the OG vibe.

The excessive auto-tune in the remake is, like, a total mood-killer. It makes the vocals sound robotic and artificial, losing the raw emotion and soul of the original. We miss the authentic vibes, and this auto-tune madness only reminds us of missed opportunities

The original “Dheere Dheere” had this infectious melody and groovy beats that we couldn’t help but groove to. But the remake? it falls flat. The melody lacks the catchiness, and the beats fail to make us want to dance like crazy. It’s like they tried to change things up but forgot to add the spark that made the original so addictive. Bring back the old-school groove, please!

Th original: Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana sung by Anuradha Paudwal & Kumar Sanu and the lyrics penned by Rani Malik.

5. Haseeno Ka Deewana from the movie Kaabil

The original track, with Amitabh Bachchan’s swagger and captivating dance moves, became a timeless party anthem. However, the remake failed to meet the expectations of the younger generation, leaving us disappointed and yearning for the original magic.

The “Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana” remake attempted to bring a contemporary twist to the song, but it ended up losing the essence and charm of the original. The remix feels like a mere shell of the iconic track, lacking the energy, funk, and attitude that made Amitabh Bachchan’s rendition a legend. It fails to capture the spirit and impact that resonated with audiences for decades.

The original: Song sung by Kishore Kumar and music and directed by Rajesh Roshan

6. “Hawa Hawai 2.0” (Movie: “Tumhari Sulu”)

This iconic song from the movie “Mr. India” originally sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy was a peppy and energetic track that captured the essence of Sridevi’s charm. However, the remake in “Tumhari Sulu” failed to recreate the same magic. The new version lacked the infectious energy and felt forced, leaving fans longing for the original rendition.

The original: Hawa Hawai sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy

7.”Humma Humma” (Movie: “OK Jaanu”):

A.R. Rahman’s mesmerizing composition from the Tamil movie “Bombay” captivated listeners with its soul-stirring melody. However, the remake in “OK Jaanu” failed to capture the same magic. The new rendition felt overproduced and lost the raw emotions of the original, leaving fans yearning for Rahman’s timeless creation.

The original: sung by A.R. Rahman and Remo Fernandes

When a beloved song is remade, it can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, there is a sense of anticipation and curiosity, hoping that the remake will pay homage to the original and bring a fresh perspective. Yet, there is always a risk of disappointment, as the remake may not capture the same magic or nostalgia that made the original so special.

Original songs have the power to touch us in profound ways. They become companions during our highs and lows, celebrating our triumphs and comforting us during our sorrows. Each note, each lyric carries a unique energy that resonates with our emotions, making the song feel like it was tailor-made for our lives.

Remakes can be a tricky business. They walk a fine line between capturing the essence of the original while infusing something fresh and unique. When a remake veers too far from the soul of the original, it risks losing the very qualities that made it beloved in the first place. And in this case, it seems that Pasoori Nu took a detour that left fans scratching their heads and longing for the magic of the original rendition.

So, as the debate rages on, we can’t help but wonder about the choices made in this particular remake. Perhaps it serves as a gentle reminder that not every remake hits the mark, and sometimes the best course of action is to appreciate the beauty of the original and leave it untouched in its timeless glory. After all, music holds a special place in our hearts, and when a song resonates deeply, it becomes a part of our personal journey, never to be replaced or replicated.