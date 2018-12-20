From Nick-Priyanka to Ranveer-Deepika: These celebrity weddings created a huge buzz this year

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

American singer Nick Jonas and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in a grand ceremony at the Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur, Rajasthan in Dec 2018. Throughout their wedding festivities, social media was abuzz with their photos. Their 18-Ft wedding cake spawned many memes.

The lovebirds met in 2016 and dating for a few months and got engaged in July 2018.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018. The two actors married in small ceremony with close loved ones in attendance in Italy’s Lake Como. The intimate ceremony even had a no-photos policy.

The couple were together for six years and tied the knot in kepping with both their cultures; they had two wedding ceremonies with both south Indian rituals and Sindhi traditions.

Post their wedding in Italy, Deepika Ranveer held three wedding receptions in their home country, India and industry bigwigs in attendance.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Capping the season of celebrity weddings this year was the mother of all weddings which was attended by top politicians, actors, singers and sports persons including Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Mamta Bannerjee, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saina Naiwal, among others. The wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha to Anand Piramal were the coming together of two billionaire families had various festivities that had American pop singer and legendary Indian musician AR Rehman performing for guests.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

In quite a contrast, actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi gave everyone a big surprise when the two got married in a private ceremony in New Delhi in May this year.

They had a traditional Sikh wedding. The lovely couple was recently blessed with a baby girl.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja



Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor got hitched to businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai.

Their wedding extravaganza was much talked about social media with many stars uploading pictures on Instagram. Her own wedding followed the release of her film, ‘Veere di Wedding’ which is based on four friends who are discovering their way around relationships.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal tied the knot to fellow badminton player Parupalli Kashyap in December 2018.

The two players, who made the country proud in various international tournaments, shared their pictures from their private wedding on their social media pages. Their reception, however, was a grand affair with many celebrities in attendance.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Model and actor Milind Soman married his ladylove Ankita Konwar in a traditional Assamese-Maharashtrian ceremony in Alibaug on April 2018. Several beautiful pictures and videos were shared by their friends on social media.