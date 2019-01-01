From Manikarnika to Brahmastra, here are the 10 Bollywood films to look forward in 2019

Films that will leave you super excited for the year ahead.

2018 was an action-packed year for Hindi cinema. Bollywood offered a wide variety of films across budgets, themes and genres. If there was a horror comedy in Stree, there was also a biopic of a controversial superstar in Sanju, a story of a young spy sacrificing it all for her country in Raazi and that of a blind pianist witnessing a murder in AndhDhun.

The year ended with a bang with Simmba but the Bollywood is in no mood to slow down. It’s all set to release back-to-back blockbusters all year long. Here are 10 films that will leave you super excited for the year ahead.

1. The Accidental Prime Minister

This Vijay Gutte film has been courting controversy ever since its trailer was launched on Dec 27, 2018. The movie is based on Sanjaya Baru’s eponymous 2014 memoir which depicts the tumultuous reign of Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2014. Starring Anupam Kher as Singh and Akshaye Khanna as Baru the Accidental Prime Minister, is slated to hit the screens on January 11, 2019.

I am not going to back off. This is my life’s best performance. #DrManmohanSingh will agree after seeing the film that it is a 100% accurate depiction. Will meet the media at 5.30pm at Actor Prepares, Film Industry Welfare Trust, Santacruz. #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/WwKJNcyVO7 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 28, 2018

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike is one of the most-awaited films slated to release this year. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam, it is based on the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army on Pakistan across the LoC. The official trailer of the action-studded film created ripples upon its release a couple of weeks ago. The performances by Vicky, Paresh and Yami fetched the attention of moviegoers. Uri: The Surgical Strike is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the film production banner of RSVP Movies, is slated to hit the screens on January 11. At the box-office, the film will clash with The Accidental Prime Minister.

3. Manikarnika

The trailer of Manikarnika has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audiences since its release. Scripted by KV Vijayendra Prasad the film is set to hit cinemas on January 25, 2019. The film is set for a release in IMAX and 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The film has been produced by Zee Studios. Manikarnika also stars Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in other roles.

4. Cheat India

Emraan Hashmi runs a cheating mafia in the film and the Indian education system is exposed. Emraan is set to star in his first movie made by his very own production house, Emraan Hashmi Films. Cheat India will take a look at the Indian education system’s crimes, from rigging examinations to forging certificates. Emraan hasn’t been holding back on social media, sharing sneak peeks from the movie and also releasing tracks like Dil Mein Ho Tum and Daaru Wargi.

5. Ek ladki ko dekha to aisa laga

The trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga dropped on Dec 27, 2018. It has earned a big thumbs up from all fans. While the movie looks like a mushy romance, it is revealed through subtle hints that Sonam falls in love with a girl. The movie also features Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Abhishek Duhan, Seema Pahwa and Brijendra Kala. The movie is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and it is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios. It will release on February 1.

6. Gully Boy

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will bring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt together for the first time on screen. The movie will be inspired by the life of Indian rapper Divine who is famous for songs like Meri Gully Mein and Roots. The movie also stars Kalki Koechlin and is set for release on February 14.

7. Kalank

An Abhishek Varman directorial is set to be a head-turner with its multi-star ensemble including Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is a period drama set in the 1940s during the pre-independence era. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie is expected to hit screens on April 19.

View this post on Instagram KALANK ♥️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 17, 2018 at 7:31pm PDT

8. ABCD 3

ABCD 3 is set to be the biggest dance film ever. The movie will see the return of Prabhu Deva and Varun Dhawan for the third instalment of the franchise. Also, Katrina Kaif is set to be the lead heroine. Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to give a first look into the movie. The movie is set to be released in 3D on 8 November 2019.

9. Student of the Year 2

The sequel to Karan Johar’s super hit 2012 campus rom-com hit, Student of The Year! SOTY 2 promises a star-studded cast fronted by Bollywood’s new favourite Tiger Shroff and newcomers Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Puneet Malhotra, the movie will release on November 23. A little bit of a love triangle situation is expected here, Ishq Wala Love round 2! Hollywood icon Will Smith will also make a special guest appearance in the film.

10. Brahmastra

A three-part sci-fi series directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar stars Amitabh Bachchan alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Dimple Kapadia. It also features Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in important roles. It is expected to release on December 20.