From Kunal Kemmu to Jim Sarbh, 5 actors who have left a mark with solid OTT performances

The OTT scenario in India is constantly evolving over the years and we have seen a lot of new talent emerge all thanks to the platforms. But along with that a lot of established actors are experimenting with the platform and have been showcasing some tremendous work. May it be series or films on OTT, here’s a listing of the 5 best performances till now.

Shahid Kapoor in Farzi –

Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut this year with Raj & DK Farzi, in the show the actor played the artist. The actor received rave reviews for his performance and some fans hailed it as one of his best performances to date.

Kunal Kemmu in Pop Kaun –

Kunal Kemmu has correctly been called the master of genres by critics and his fans alike. His latest outing Pop Kaun is proof of it, his portrayal has received tremendous response amongst critics who have hailed his brilliance as a natural actor with utmost ease.

Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager –

Aditya Roy Kapur’s portrayal of Shaan Sengupta in The Night Manager catapulted his rise toward stardom. The actor received a massive response from the critics and his fans making him one of the most desirable actors.

Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar –

Manoj Bajpayee is an acting force to reckon with. Whether it be Ott shows or films, Bajpayee has always left a mark. His last OTT outing Gulmohar won him appreciation from all over for his poignant portrayal of Arun Batra who’s exploring the complexities of his family.

Jim Sarbh in Rocket Boys 2 –

Jim Sarbh’s reprised his role of Dr Homi Bhabha in the second season of Rocket Boys. Like the previous season, Sarbh has received accolades for his portrayal of the great scientist.