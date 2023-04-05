scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

From Kunal Kemmu to Jim Sarbh, 5 actors who have left a mark with solid OTT performances

Here’s a list of actors who have impressed the audience with their performances on streaming platforms:

Written by Entertainment Desk
best actors, best OTT actors, Kunal Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, OTT films, OTT series, entertainment
Meet the best actors

The OTT scenario in India is constantly evolving over the years and we have seen a lot of new talent emerge all thanks to the platforms. But along with that a lot of established actors are experimenting with the platform and have been showcasing some tremendous work. May it be series or films on OTT, here’s a listing of the 5 best performances till now. 

Shahid Kapoor in Farzi – 

Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut this year with Raj & DK Farzi, in the show the actor played the artist.  The actor received rave reviews for his performance and some fans hailed it as one of his best performances to date. 

Also Read

Kunal Kemmu  in Pop Kaun – 

Kunal Kemmu has correctly been called the master of genres by critics and his fans alike. His latest outing Pop Kaun is proof of it, his portrayal has received tremendous response amongst critics who have hailed his brilliance as a natural actor with utmost ease. 

Also Read

Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager – 

Aditya Roy Kapur’s portrayal of Shaan Sengupta in The Night Manager catapulted his rise toward stardom. The actor received a massive response from the critics and his fans making him one of the most desirable actors.

Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar – 

Manoj Bajpayee is an acting force to reckon with. Whether it be Ott shows or films, Bajpayee has always left a mark. His last OTT outing Gulmohar won him appreciation from all over for his poignant portrayal of Arun Batra who’s exploring the complexities of his family. 

Also Read

Jim Sarbh in Rocket Boys 2 – 

Jim Sarbh’s reprised his role of Dr Homi Bhabha in the second season of Rocket Boys. Like the previous season, Sarbh has received accolades for his portrayal of the great scientist.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-04-2023 at 14:22 IST

Stock Market