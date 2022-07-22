From Kangana Ranaut to Anushka Sharma, celebrities extend wishes for President-elect Droupadi Murmu

With NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu all set to move to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, people from all walks of life, right from politicians to celebrities have sent their congratulatory messages to India’s 15th president. From Kangana Ranaut to Anushka Sharma, a number of celebrities took to social media to wish for the new president. Sharing her heartfelt message on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut, who had been supporting Murmu’s candidature right from the beginning, said, “India’s 15th President-Draupadi Murmu (1st person from tribal background to reach the highest position in the nation), 2nd woman President of India, Congratulations Madam President, #DroupadiMurmu.”

Also sharing the photo of the President-elect, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “Congratulations #DraupadiMurmu- the 2nd female President of India. Empowered Women, empower the nation. #womenpower.” Actress Anushka Sharma too shared the photo of the new president with a message “Congratulations Madam President”.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also wished the new president saying, “Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji’s journey of progress despite personal hardships can inspire people across all walks of life. Heartiest congratulations on being elected the next Hon. President of India. Wishing the best of health & happiness to outgoing Hon. President Ram Nath Kovind ji.”

Murmu was elected India’s 15th president after she defeated Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha on July 21, 2022. While she received a total of 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803, Sinha got 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs across the country participated in the voting on July 18, 2022.

Soon after the counting was over, Rajya Sabha’s Secretary General and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to the President-elect. Soon after Murmu’s victory, Rairangpur, her native village in Odisha erupted in joy. A huge crowd had also gathered outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi to celebrate her victory.