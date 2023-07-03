The first half of 2023 has been a roller coaster ride for Hindi film industry, the year opened with blockbuster Pathaan, making it to Rs100 crore club, but as the year progressed there was a serious downfall in films that drew the attention of the audience and critics. From Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ji Jaan, Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Mae Makar to Prabhas’ Adipurush, the year has not been the best for Bollywood’s finest.

As we move on to the remaining six months of the year, here is a list of six movies set to release in the second half of the year:

Dream Girl 2

The film before its release has been a part of controversy regarding the female actress as Nusraat Baruccha who played Mahi in Dream Girl 1 gets replaced by Ananya Pandey. The makers have decided to to postpone the release of the film to 25th August, 2023. This movie is a sequel of the 2019 hit “Dream Girl” starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Annu kapoor and others. The movie has an overall budget of Rs. 28 crore.

Ayushmann plays a double role in the film- Karam and Pooja. The actor announced the change i the release date with an Instagram post with a background poem of him imitating his character pooja.

Jawan

King Khan is back with another film and this time with more action! Jawan that is to release on the 7th of September,2023 will be his second film this year. Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan won hearts of millions and became a huge success, as people saw the superstar back on the big screen after almost five years. The budget of the movie is a whopping Rs. 220 crore. The announcement of Jawan has kept us all on our toes.

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 deserves a “Swag Se Swagat” as it will hit the theatres on Diwali. This is the third part of Salman Khan starred box office hit starring Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra among others. The film is believed to have a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. The movie has a budget of Rs. 300 crores approx.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar has made a comeback to big screens after a gap of seven years with the most awaited film of the year, “Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani” starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan as the main star-cast. The film is set to release on July,28 and has released its first song, “Tum Kya Mile”.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is coming to the theatres on 11th August,2023. It is the remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. The song “Udd Jaa Kaale Kavaan” has been recreated for the movie. the budget for the movie is Rs. 50 crores.

It is going to be power packed second half and we cannot wait!