From Indian mythology to Indian cinemas, Dinesh Vijan talks about Bhediya’s homegrown origin

The Bhediya trailer has seen warm reception from all corners, and if the buzz around the film is anything to go by, audiences should brace themselves for a true blue Indian adventure.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan in Bhediya

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Bhediya launched its official trailer with much love and fanfare.The launch event saw the film’s entire cast and crew in attendance, including lead stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, as well as producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik. 

During an exciting question-answer round between the Bhediya team and media, a member of the press spoke about the western origin of the werewolf mythology. Dinesh Vijan immediately chimed in on why Bhediya is truly and proudly Indian in every way, “Bhediya is born out of an ancient Indian legend. It is a story that finds its roots in Arunachal. When you watch the film, you will discover how it is 100% Indian in its origin”.

Elaborating his views on India’s vast and rich history, he adds, “We have forgotten what our culture is! The Kohinoor was ours but when it left India, we gradually forgot about its origin. It’s about time we embrace our country’s diverse culture that inherits many vibrant stories”.

The Bhediya trailer has seen warm reception from all corners, and if the buzz around the film is anything to go by, audiences should brace themselves for a true blue Indian adventure.

