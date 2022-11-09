From Gehraiyaan to Phone Bhoot: 2022 proves Siddhant Chaturvedi’s mettle as a versatile performer

2022 is nearing its end in just two months and the year holds different values for different actors in B-Town. Siddhant Chaturvedi has been exploring his range as an actor this year. He showcased his versatility and range as an actor this year with 2 films – Gehraiyaan and Phone Booth. The actor had hit off the year with ‘Zain’ in Gehraiyaan and is ending the year with a bang with ‘Major’ in Phone Bhoot.

In Gehraiyaan, we got to see his masculine side as an actor. Siddhant Chaturvedi had pulled off an intense role with utmost smoothness and later treated us with the comedy of horror Phone Bhoot. In the film, we got to witness a much funnier side to him as an actor. From the beginning of the year to the end of it, Siddhant Chaturvedi has touted as an actor with range to offer. While Gehraiyaan showcased his intense side, Phone Bhoot tapped into his quirky side as an actor. Both the roles he played in these films were different from each other and his performances were top notch. In Gehraiyaan, audience were drooling over his posters with Deepika Padukone, with the song of ‘Doobey’ becoming a smashing hit. And in Phone Bhoot, his comic timings and witty punchlines won us over at heart.

From the beginning of his career, Siddhant has always shown his versatility in the kind of roles he picks. He has very wisely chosen roles which are distinct from each other.

Today, he is one of the most versatile actors of this generation. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for 2 distinct projects, one being ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ which is a coming of an age story of the digital world, opposite Ananya Panday and Gourav Adarsh and the action flick of Yudhra, where he will be seen romancing Malvika Mohanan.