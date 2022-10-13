From Deepika Padukone to Aditi Rao Hydari, here are top female actors you should be following right now

With the boom of OTT entertainment and experimental cinema, audiences and fans are appreciating content-oriented films today. Some of the female actors are working in various film industries across the country and pushing the envelope with brave choices. Here is a list of five gorgeous and supremely talented actresses who are at the top of their game right now. Read on:

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hyadri is truly a triple threat. She has been praised and appreciated for her layered performances in Padmaavat, Geeli Pucchi, and Hey Sinamika. She is a trained classical dancer and sings like a dream! She has been known for her films across Indian cinema and is rightly being hailed as our country’s finest pan-Indian actor. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her in Her upcoming film Gandhi Talks which is a dark comedy and a silent feature film.

Tamannaah Bhatia

An acting prowess par excellence, Tamannaah’s got all the trappings of superstardom. Making an indelible markdown South with blockbusters like Baahubali and Syee Raa Narasimha Reddy, she’s conquering the Bollywood space too, with recent OTT hits like Babli Bouncer and Plan A Plan B.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s immense hard work, talent, and go-getter attitude has made her an easy entrant on this list! She’s openly spoken about tender issues like Mental Health and Depression on public forums. Talking about her film choices, she boasts of a great portfolio of films like – Bajirao Mastani, Chhapaak, and 83.

Alia Bhatt

Her cute smile and girl-next-door vibe, make Alia Bhatt a crowd favourite. Her fun kitty of films – including chartbusters like Brahmastra and RRR, along with starkly different flicks like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, have made her a popular choice for every filmmaker. She’s also bagged a Hollywood film with Gal Gadot, that puts her on the globe.

Sara Ali Khan

The paps love her and so do her fans. She’s always smiling and has a witty one-liner up her sleeve. Her popularity skyrocketed in a short span of time, catapulting her to the league of the biggies. Career-wise, she’s trying to keep it fresh with film choices like Kedarnath, Atrangi Re, and Simmba. She also keeps herself really fit with regular Pilates and Gym sessions.