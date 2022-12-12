From Daemon Targaryen to Cassian Andor, here are 10 Hollywood characters that defined 2022

December is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time to take a trip down memory lane! This year has undoubtedly been entertaining, with characters who have captured our hearts and kept us hooked on our favourite shows and movies. From the enchanting dark prince Daemon Targaryen to Turning Red’s adorably quirky Meilin Lee, here are the characters that accompanied us on our 2022 watch-journey!

Daemon Targaryen (House of the Dragon)

This prince from the House of Targaryen was one of the highlights of HBO’s House of the Dragon, compelling us to watch him dabble in shades of grey and black.

Kamala Khan (Ms Marvel)

The first South Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe certainly caught our attention with her charming geekiness and unique powers, fangirling with all of India over her love for Bollywood.

Charles Haden-Savage (Only Murders in the Building season 2)

The inimitable Charles Haden-Savage, along with his two compatriots Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, kept us intrigued and invested in the murder mystery of season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, following their antics and theorisation with zeal.

Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)

This amazing lawyer wowed us with her ability to balance her life with her comically inconvenient ‘She-Hulk’ powers, making her relatable and fun.

Giselle (Disenchanted)

The return of the iconic Giselle in a whole new avatar had us loving every moment of Amy Adams’ on-screen presence. With a delicious internal struggle between good and evil, Giselle certainly was a character to remember!

Marc Spector/Steven Grant (Moon Knight)

The mystery and complexity of Marc Spector and his dissociative personality, Steven Grant, reeled us into this unique vigilante of the MCU, keeping us on the edge of our seat for the entirety of the mini-series.

Meilin Lee (Turning Red)

Meilin Lee, the lead protagonist and occasional red panda of Turning Red, stole our hearts with her adorable and quirky personality. She had us relating to her moments of adolescent insecurity, all the while falling in love with her journey.

Cassian Andor (Andor)

Being part of the Star Wars universe, the character of Cassian Andor was a treat to all fans of the franchise. With a dark and gritty story, he was a riveting watch that we’re unlikely to forget.

Eun Yeong-ro (Snowdrop)

Fans of K-pop and K-drama loved that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo starred in Snowdrop, bringing an electrifying chemistry between the lead protagonists and rocketing the show into one of the most popular K-dramas out there.

Han Seon-woo (Soundtrack #1)

With Park Hyung-Sik playing the role of a romantic man falling in love with his best friend, fans swooned while watching this show, making Han Seon-woo an extremely popular character.