From classic Beauty And The Beast to K-drama Snowdrop, this Valentine’s Day, relive some of the greatest love stories told on Disney+ Hotstar

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love, adoration, and cherished time with those dearest to us. The magic of this day lies in the people we share it with and the loving moments we create to strengthen our bond. Revisiting memories and indulging in heartwarming activities is a staple of this day, with watching romantic movies being a favourite among many. Add a touch of nostalgia to your romantic evening with a selection of delightful romantic movies, all available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Beauty And The Beast

A beast takes Belle prisoner in his castle. Despite her fears, she looks beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior to realise the soul of the true Prince within.

Snowdrop

An enduring love story of university students Yeong-ro and Soo-ho blooms amidst a dangerous political situation in Seoul. What will happen to their fate?

Titanic

Rose is engaged to marry Caledon Hockley but falls in love with a poor artist Jack Dawson aboard the luxurious ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.

Love, Simon

17-year-old Simon Spier has a complicated love story as he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online.

Normal

A Midwestern husband and father announce his plan to have a sex change operation.

Crush

A high schooler forced to join her high school track team, finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovering what real love feels like.

Fault in our stars

Hazel and Augustus are teenagers who meet and fall in love at a cancer support group as the relationship takes them on the journey of a lifetime.

Cinderella (Live action)

After losing her parents, Ella is at the mercy of her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. But, a kindly beggar woman changes her life forever.

Going to you at a speed of 493 km

This sports romance brings together Park Taeyang, a passionate professional badminton player, and Park Taejun, who treats badminton as a job.

27 dresses

A perennial bridesmaid is unhappy as her little sister is marrying the man of her dreams. She falls in love with a cynical journalist who’s covering the event.

Grey’s Anatomy

The medical drama follows the personal and professional lives of the doctors at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Pretty Woman

Vivian Ward, a streetwise working girl, has a chance encounter with Edward Lewis, a corporate mogul, which leads to an improbable love affair.

Aladdin (Live Action)

In this live-action retelling of 1992 classic, Aladdin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that can make their deepest wishes come true.

Enchanted

An evil queen banishes princess Giselle from her magical land to the streets of Manhattan, where she falls in love with a charmingly flawed divorce lawyer.