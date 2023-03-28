From Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga to A Thursday: Yami Gautam acing the game with spectacular performances across genres!

Yami Gautam is on a roll and there is no denying that fact! The actress, who is enjoying the best phase of her career currently, is basking in the glory of back-to-back successes with films like ‘A Thursday’, ‘Lost’, ‘Dasvi’, and the recently released, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’. The actress dons upon the hat of a flight attendant, named Neha Grover in the film, truly nailing her part and shining in every frame she appears in.

With the character of Neha, Yami powers through the film effortlessly, leaving the audience in awe of her acting prowess by the end. Yami manages not only to pull off but also shines as Neha, who flips her game by each twist and turn in the story and keeps one hooked. Viewers have been stuck to the edge of their seats, in what she would do next in the story by her solid expressions and dialogue delivery. During the climax, Yami’s expressions change in the flick of a second, and that too convincingly, just show her prowess.

Boasting of an amazing streak of successes, Yami’s eye for picking up quality content consistently is praiseworthy. She has remained consistent and prioritised intriguing stories above all, while the majority of performers are falling behind even when working with powerful directors and producers.

In just a small span of an year, Yami has made the audiences notice her immense potential by consistently upping her game, starting with A Thursday, Dasvi, then Lost and now with ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’. This is indeed the best phase of her career and she is only set to soar higher!