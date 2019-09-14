From Chandni to DDLJ and Ae Dil Hai Muskil: Bollywood brought Switzerland to every nook and corner of India!

Some of the famous romantic songs of Bollywood have been filmed in Switzerland’s picturesque landscapes.

Movie-goers and fans, most of you already know that some of your favourite romantic songs were filmed in Switzerland’s picturesque landscapes, courtesy iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra! While the first song filmed in Switzerland is credited to be in the 1969 Hindi movie ‘Sangam’, it is in the Sridevi starrer ‘Chandni’ that Switzerland conquered Indian hearts. Recall the 1989 super hit song in ‘Chandni’ starring Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi, which mesmerized the Indian audience who were left awe-struck, watching the spellbinding beauty of the snow-clad mountains of Switzerland. When it comes to romance and wanderlust, Shahrukh Khan-Kajol starrer ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) immortalized the cinematic experience showcasing romantic songs in Switzerland.

Many other Indian filmmakers picked up the cue from Yashraj Chopra in following the trend and showcasing Switzerland in dreamy song sequences. What is striking is that Yashraj Chopra had a signature touch that few others could emulate when it came to perfection in every scene of a song. Clearly, for Indian cinema, there was just no turning back from its romantic tryst with Switzerland. Switch to some recent movies and you can spot that the Indian filmmakers’ love for Switzerland’s scenic beauty has not waned even a little. Recall the song sequence in Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai starrer ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, which portrayed a funny ‘Chandni’ twist to the scene where Anushka tries to pull off the same dance number! Quite a contemporary twist with fine humour, that too in a stunning song sequence. Indeed, the times are changing, our film narratives are a tad more global and local, blending a bit of both world in itself but the good news is that Switzerland still remains India’s favourite dream destination!

No wonder, President Ram Nath Kovind made a note of it on September 11 during the second leg of his visit to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia.

Establishing a strong cultural link with Switzerland through the artistic medium of cinema, President Ram Nath Kovind Kovind said, “No word on Indo-Swiss partnership, past, present or future, is complete without our people-to-people ties. Bollywood has taken Switzerland to every nook and corner of India. Whether it is the snow-clad Jungfrau or the ITU Monument in front of the Einstein museum in Berne, the Indian movie industry has captured it all. The scenes from Indian movies can be as effective as Google maps in understanding the topography of Switzerland.”

President Kovind met the Indian Business Delegation in Bern, Switzerland. He will address the India-Switzerland Business Roundtable later today. pic.twitter.com/fsSFuObsxU — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 13, 2019

The scenes from Indian movies can be as effective as Google Maps in understanding the topography of Switzerland! pic.twitter.com/7X1SDdwo4B — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 12, 2019

President Kovind delivers a special lecture at the University of Berne on the topic “India – Switzerland new age partnership: connecting Alps with Himalayas”. Calls for greater collaboration between India and Switzerland in Science, Technology and Innovation. ???????? pic.twitter.com/uRNuwh0MYX — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 12, 2019

On future engagements between both nations, President Ram Nath Kovind further struck a positive chord, “From Berne to Bengaluru, and from research labs to manufacturing floors, much work is being done in these domains. A lot more will happen as we cruise into the machine-intelligence age. Indo-Swiss future engagements will be increasingly defined by these factors and forces. And as we prepare to build future partnerships, we will continue to derive inspiration and strength from our past and contemporary partnerships as well as our foundational principles.”

Addressing the University of Berne on the topic ‘India-Switzerland New Age Partnership: Connecting Alps with the Himalayas, President Ram Nath Kovind highlighted that the markers of these times include green growth, blue economy, climate change, artificial intelligence, innovation and smart solutions.