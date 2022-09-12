From Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor, here’s how much the cast of Brahmastra has charged

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is one of the most expensive films ever made in Bollywood. With a budget of Rs 410 crores, the trilogy’s first installment was released in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Brahmastra’s Hindi version earned Rs 41-42 crores on day 3 of its release, in comparison to Rs 37 crores it collected on the second day, taking its weekend total to Rs 110 crores worldwide.

Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna, and has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Ayan Mukherji’s film is being appreciated for its VFX but is also receiving criticism for its dialogues, script, and editing.

Brahmastra revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), who holds supernatural powers, and Junoon (Mouni Roy), the queen of dark forces. She is on a mission to seize the Brahmastra but is challenged by Shiva. Let’s take a look at the whopping amount of fees charged by the star cast of Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Shiva, who possessed the power of Agni in the fantasy adventure epic. The actor has reportedly been paid between Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore for Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, as per News18 and Bollywood Life. Business Insider says this is nearly double the Rs 15 crore he was paid for Shamshera.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is playing Shiva’s love interest Isha in the film. She reportedly charged around Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore for Brahmastra.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the role of Guru in Brahmastra has reportedly charged Rs 8-10 crore for the film. The actor is training Shiva to control his Agni Astra to defeat the dark forces.

Nagarjuna

South superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao, also known as Nagarjuna, is essaying the role of Anish in Brahmastra. He has reportedly taken Rs 9 to Rs 11 crore for Ayan Mukherji’s film.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, the antagonist in Brahmastra named Junoon has charged Rs 3 crore for this film.