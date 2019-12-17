From Ajay Devgn to Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, mixed reactions from Bollywood

On Tuesday morning, Parineeti Chopra tweeted, “Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? Barbaric.”

Mixed reactions on students protests continue from Bollywood celebrities. On Monday, several filmmakers and actors shared their views on social media about how the police have handled students protests. While Ajay Devgn stated at a public function that ‘Violence is not an answer’, Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted that he is “deeply disturbed” about what the students went through and that he strongly condemns it. His tweet also adds words of caution, “Dear country men this is the land of Gandhi. Ahimsa should be the tool to express.” And the tweet concludes, “Have faith in democracy.”

Actor Varun Dhawan retweeted a tweet sharing a list of Gurdwaras for students in major Indian cities. The original tweet categorically states that it is a ‘humanitarian tweet’ and not a political one. While Alia Bhatt has not tweeted on the students protests, the actor has retweeted Vir Das’ tweet which reads, “Hey, how’s the economy?”

"My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi…there should be no place for violence in any form…," actor Sidharth Malhotra tweeted.

Sharing that he does not support any form of violence, actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted that he stands in solidarity with the protesting students and that the police force should have been more compassionate in tackling the situation. He concluded his tweet saying, “Our students didn’t deserve this.”

Sharing her support for the students, Actress Dia Mirza quoted Article 51(A) (j) of the Constitution of India in her tweet. Referring to the protests of the students, she tweeted that it is ‘a tipping point in our democracy’ and ‘this is not the time to sit back.’

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar clarified on Twitter that he had ‘accidentally’ liked a tweet while scrolling and on realising what had happened, he unliked it immediately. His tweet concluded, “In no way do I support such acts.”