From 5 luxurious bungalows to a Rs 67,000 pen; Here are expensive things Amitabh Bachchan owns

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry. He has been around for more than five decades and continues to entertain audiences with his brilliant performances. At present, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for his upcoming film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. We all know that the actor is interested in writing poetry and singing, but not many are aware that Amitabh Bachchan has a keen interest in cars. Big B’s opulent lifestyle can be described through his swanky collection of cars, sprawling bungalows, a private jet, a pen, and more. Let’s take a look:

Five luxurious bungalows in Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan owns five luxurious bungalows in Mumbai — Jalsa, Prateeksha, Janak, and Vatsa. Reportedly valued at Rs 112 crore as per a report in the Mid-Day, Jalsa is where Amitabh Bachchan lives with his family.

Prateeksha was the actor’s very first bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu. He lived there with his parents Teji and Harivansh Rai Bachchan. According to a report by the Times of India, Amitabh Bachchan has preserved the rooms of his parents. Big B has set up his office at Janak, which is separated from Jalsa by JVPD’s Road No. 11, as per The Times of India.

A private jet

The megastar also owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crores. He prefers to travel in his private het for business-related work. His son Abhishek Bachchan had posted a picture of the jet as he congratulated his father for winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Bentley Continental GT

The actor also has a Bentley Continental GT. This luxurious car is priced at Rs 4.04 crores in India.

Range Rover Autobiography

Amitabh Bachchan is a proud owner of a Range Rover Autobiography. He bought the SUV back in 2016, and it was priced at Rs 3 crores in India.

Amitabh Bachchan’s other cars

The Piku actor also owns a Mini Cooper S, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Benz S 3450, Porsche Cayman S, Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus LX570, Audi A8L, and Mercedes GL63 AMG.

A house in Paris

Apart from his bungalows in India, Big B also owns a luxurious property in Paris. As per reports, Jaya Bachchan had gifted this luxe pad to Amitabh Bachchan. It costs Rs 3 crores.

A Montblanc pen

Priced at Rs 67,790, this pen is Amitabh Bachchan’s other priced possession. For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan, son of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, is an excellent poet and writer.