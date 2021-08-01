Friendship Day films: Movies that you can binge-watch with your pals

The day is all about celebrating bonds, and what better way to do it than watch a film with your friend?

By Reya Mehrotra

Friendship Day falls on the first Sunday of August every year. The day is all about celebrating bonds, and what better way to do it than watch a film with your friend? Here, we bring you some movies that you can binge-watch today with your pals.

Chhichhore

The National Award-winning movie, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, is about remembering and reliving college days. In the movie, Anirudh remembers his college days as he meets his old friends to motivate his son who has become suicidal. Together, they teach his young son that it is all right to fail at times and that this makes one stronger. It teaches one to not give up, no matter what the situation.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This 2011 film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, features an ensemble cast of Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Kalki Koechlin, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar. The film was extensively shot in Spain, India, Egypt and the United Kingdom. It is about three college friends who reunite for a three-week road trip. The plot focuses on their bond over the years. As time passes, they get busy in their own lives, reuniting again after years for the trip. Be it deep sea diving, bull racing or sky diving, the movie takes you on an adventurous trip as the three friends celebrate their bond and embrace life.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The 2012 film, starring Emma Watson, Logan Lerman, Ezra Miller and Mae Whitman, unravels the story of a socially awkward teen Charlie who is a wallflower, as in, he watches life from the sidelines. He is helped by Sam (Emma) and her stepbrother Patrick to come out of his shell and discover the joy of love and friendship. He is pushed towards his dream of becoming a writer. But his confidence starts to dwindle as his friends prepare to leave college.

Sex and the City

Sex and the City started off as a series in 1998 and revolves around the lives of four women, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha, who are best friends and tread through their relationships and life together. The popularity of the series led to two Sex and the City films in 2008 and 2010, respectively, and both the films were commercial successes. A reboot of the series was announced for 2021, but without Kim Cattrall reprising the role of Samantha.

3 Idiots

The comedy-drama, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor, is a journey of friends, as they live through their college life. The movie makes an important point that one must enjoy education and not run after bookish knowledge. The refreshing outlook of Rancho in the movie seems to be inspired from a real-life character—Sonam Wangchuk, an educationist, innovator and Indian engineer—who is portrayed as Phunsukh Wangdu. It teaches us to not run after success, but after excellence.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

The coming-of-age romantic comedy is about friendship and stars Genelia D’Souza and Imran Khan. In the film, Jai and Aditi, portrayed by D’Souza and Khan, are best of friends and like each other, but refuse to accept their feelings. When they start dating other people, they realise their love for each other. From group parties of college days to road trips, the movie shows it all and makes one nostalgic. It has a typical filmy ending, with Jai rushing to the airport to stop Aditi from leaving.

My Best Friend’s Wedding

The 1997 American romantic comedy stars Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz and Dermot Mulroney. In the film, when Julianne learns that her best friend is about to get married, she is overcome with jealousy and plans to sabotage his wedding to make him her own. Julianne and Michael, who were childhood friends, had made a pact that they would marry if they were still single by 28 years of age. It is just before her 28th birthday that Julianne learns of his wedding to a young girl called Kimberley (Diaz).

Mamma Mia!

The 2008 romantic comedy stars Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, among others. In the film, 20-year-old bride-to-be Sophie invites three men to her wedding without telling her mother Donna. From the three, Sophie wants to find out who is her biological father. Her mother prepares for her wedding along with her two friends, as Sophie plan to have her real father walk her down the aisle on her big day.