Friends Reunion to broadcast in India on May 27; here is how you can watch it

The OTT platform has recently announced that Friends Reunion episode will be premiered exclusively on their platform for fans in the country.

“Could Indians be any happier?” Yes, one of the most popular American sitcoms which many millennials cherish is back with a reunion and Indian fans can watch it too. There is no doubt that people have keenly waiting for a Friends reunion, however, some disappointment was seen as the Friends Reunion was to be exclusively broadcasted on HBO Max. Since many people here do not have the access, Friends lovers in India can watch the reunion of their favorite cast on ZEE5.

The OTT platform has recently announced that Friends Reunion episode will be premiered exclusively on their platform for fans in the country. Indeed, a moment of immense excitement as well as anticipation among Indian audience.

What’s more interesting is that six friends who have been together again in over a decade will also talk about the most famous and disputed events that took place within the show. From the looks of the trailer released, it looks like whether Ross and Rachel were on a break or not will finally be answered after 17 years. The American sitcom reunion will be premiering in the US and other international markets on Thursday, May 27.

How Indian fans can watch it

ZEE5 will stream the broadcast simultaneously with the US and the world on May 27 at 12:32 pm. In order to watch the special screening, users will have to have access to ZEE5. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India in a press note highlighted that the platform has received an overwhelming response from the Indian audience as they announced the screening of Friends Reunion. The company has rolled out a special unlimited viewing offer that is expected to be subscribed for at least 12 hours in advance before they stream. According to the company, this will allow users to have a seamless experience.

Meanwhile, American sitcom Friends came out in 1994 and after 10 seasons, the show concluded in 2004. All six members of the main cast Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer will be returning to “the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros.”

Apart from the regular cases, the show will feature a host of special guest appearances including BTS, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Cindy Crawford, James Corden, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Lady Gaga, Larry Hankin, Kit Harington, Thomas Lennon, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, Christina Pickles, Maggie Wheeler, James Michael Tyler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.