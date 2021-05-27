Friends Reunion Special is finally happening!!! Could we be any more excited! Check out all that’s in store

Friends Reunion to start streaming May 27 onwards

Friends Reunion Episode in India Live Telecast Online: The exuberance among Friends fanatics waiting for the Reunion episode is unprecedented. The trailer was viewed million times within a few days and social media feeds of all fans shared the news. The episode goes on air on HBO Max today where the entire case without stepping into their characters relived the most popular moments, scenes of the show, share experiences filming the show. As the trailer reveals, that one episode is going to be a real tear-jerker.

For the fans back in India, the special episode will be streamed on ZEE5 , May 27th onwards after it is aired on HBO Max saving fans the wait to watch the most anticipated episode. Talking about the release of Friends: The Reunion in India, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 had earlier informed that the FRIENDS: THE REUNION special will go live exclusively on ZEE5 on May 27 at 12.32 pm! “

He further asked fans to avail FRIENDS: THE REUNION Special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience anticipating huge traffic at the OTT platform that day.

What to expect from Friends: The Reunion

Friends starring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer will all get together one last time to launch the streaming service of HBO Max, 17 years after the shows-10 season run finale was aired. Thanks to re-runs and being a permanent resident of OTT Platforms, Friends’ popularity crossed generations with viewers generously quoting Ross, Chandler, Joey for their hilarious dialogues sometimes even imitating the tone.

As evident from the trailer, the cast will revisit the miraculously spacious apartment of Monica and Joey, the Central Park hangout spot and reminisce about the first table read. Some of the scenes like the one where Monica and Rachel lost their apartment over a quiz will be relived. The never-ending debate about Ross and Rachel being on a break will be teased. The case will also perform a table read of part of the script for the show’s Season 4 premiere episode, “The One With The Jellyfish”.

Other faces who will make guest appearances are David Beckham, BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Mindy Kaling and Kit Harington among others.

According to a report, each actor received USD 2.3 million for filling the reunion special. Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane produced the show.