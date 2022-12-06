Freddy: Here’s how many crores Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, and others earned for the film

Kartik Aaryan, who has been enjoying the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is back with another out-of-the-box project Freddy. The psychological thriller that was released on DIsney Plus Hotstar has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and the critics. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, ABP Live reported. Freddy is an intriguing love story of a dentist (Kartik Aaryan) who is obsessed with a married woman Kainaaz (Alaya F).

Here’s a look at how many crores Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Jeniffer Piccinato and others charged for their role:

Alaya F

Alaya F was paid Rs 1.5 crore for playing Kainaaz Irani – Freddy’s love interest, ABP Live reported. She made her acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Jeniffer Piccinato

After delivering an incredible performance in Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, Jeniffer Piccinato proved her skills in Freddy. According per ABP Live, Jeniffer Piccinato took Rs 35 lakh for playing the role of Ava in the film.

Tripti Agarwal

Television actress Tripti Agarwal, who last appeared in films like Ki & Ka and Dharam Sankat Mein, charged Rs 25 lakh for her role in Freddy, per ABP Live.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, who is receiving appreciation for his performance in Freddy, played the lead role of Dr. Freddy Ginwala in the psychological thriller. The 32-year-old actor took home a whopping paycheck of Rs 7 crore, ABP Live reported.