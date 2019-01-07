Four top grossing movies of 2018 don’t feature Salman, Aamir and SRK

With a film like Bharat, Salman Khans’ film slated for release this year, there will be a keen eye on whether Khans regain their old form in the year 2019.

The year 2018 was no less than a nightmare for Bollywood’s Khans. While Salman Khan’s Race 3 turned out to be the most trolled movie of the year ending up with a lifetime collection of Rs 166.40 crore, Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan could not earn more than Rs 151.19 crore and was declared a box-office disaster. Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, which is still running in the cinemas, fared the worst of the three. Having collected Rs 88.85 crore so far, the film is struggling to reach even the Rs 100 crore-mark.

What’s worth noting is that all the three Khans released their films on the lucrative holidays of Eid, Diwali and Christmas and yet faced monumental failures. In fact, it is for the first time in the last 12 years that none of them is among the top three spots in the box-office scorecard. While Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore) is the top grosser of 2018, Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore) and Simmba (190.64 crores so far), both headlined by Ranveer Singh, have become the second and third-highest grossers of the year, respectively.

The last time such a trend was observed was in 2006, when Hrithik Roshan-starrer Dhoom 2 (Rs 81 crore), the Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi-starrer Lage Raho Munna Bhai (Rs 75 crore) and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish (Rs 72 crore) had grabbed the first three positions, in that order, leaving no room for the Khans.

From 2007 to 2017, at least one Khan has been among the top three positions of the box-office ladder. Here’s a recap…

YEAR 2017

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, with lifetime earning of Rs 339.16 crore, grabbed the first spot.

YEAR 2016

Aamir Khan’s Dangal, with a lifetime collection of Rs 387.38 crore, stood at the first position. Salman Khan’s Sultan, with total earning of Rs 300.45 crore, came second.

YEAR 2015

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, headlined by Salman Khan, earned Rs 320.34 crore to be ranked on top. The superstar’s Diwali release that year, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, earned Rs 210.16 crore to grab the second spot.

YEAR 2014

Aamir Khan’s PK earned a gigantic Rs 340.80 crore to claim the top spot. It was the first member of the Rs 300 crore-club. Salman Khan’s Kick (Rs 231.85 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year (Rs 203 crore) stood at second and third positions, respectively.

YEAR 2013

Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3, with a lifetime collection of Rs 284.27 crore, claimed the numero uno spot. Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express, with total earning of Rs 227.13 crore, stood second.

YEAR 2012

Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger collected a mammoth Rs 198.78 crore to become the highest grosser of the year. The superstar’s Dabangg 2, with lifetime earning of Rs 155 crore, was placed at No. 2.

YEAR 2011

Yet another year when Salman Khan validated his superstardom. His Bodyguard became the top grosser with a lifetime collection of Rs 148.86 crore. With earning of Rs 119.78 crore, his Ready claimed the second spot. Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra. One, on the other hand, earned Rs 114.29 crore to come at No. 3.

YEAR 2010

With a collection of Rs 138.88 crore to its credit, Salman Khan’s cop drama Dabangg secured the first position.

YEAR 2009

It was Aamir Khan who had delivered the first Rs 200 crore-film in Bollywood with 3 Idiots. With a collection of Rs 202.95 crore, the film obviously took the No. 1 spot.

YEAR 2008

Aamir Khan was also the creator of the Rs 100 crore-club. His Ghajini went on to earn a colossal Rs 114 crore to be placed in the first position. Shah Rukh Khan’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, with total earning of Rs 84 crore, came second.

YEAR 2007

2007 is probably among the best years that Shah Rukh Khan has seen in his film career of nearly three decades. His Om Shanti Om delivered a knockout Rs 78 crore to become the highest grosser of the year. His Chak De! India, with a lifetime collection of Rs 67 crore, took the third spot.

