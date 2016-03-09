Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman diagnosed with cancer

Former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a statement from the rock band’s press office.

“He is undergoing treatment and is expected to make a full recovery as it was caught in the early stages,” the statement said. “The Wyman family has asked for their privacy during this time.”

Born in southeast London in October 1936, Wyman joined the Rolling Stones as the band’s bass player in 1962.

He left 31 years later to pursue other projects, including forming his own band Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings in 1996.