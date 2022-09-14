Mahabharat in 5D! Firoz Nadiadwala planning to work on Rs 700 crore epic starring these top actors

Made on a budget of Rs 410 crore, Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva is Bollywood’s most expensive film made to date. But it seems that soon another Hindi movie will take over the Ayan Mukherji directorial as the most expensive Indian film ever. You read that right! As per a report, producer Firoz Nadiadwala is all set to work on the epic Mahabharat for the big screen and the film will be made on a budget of Rs 700 crore. The film will be made in 5D format and will be released by 2025 end.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Nadiadwala has started work on the project and he is planning to make Mahabharat the most visually stunning film ever in Bollywood. “The work on the script has been going on for 4-5 years and the makers would spend a couple of years more on the pre-production. The principal photography will commence in the first quarter of 2025. It’ll hopefully be released in December 2025 in the original Hindi language and would be dubbed in several languages too,” a source told the publication.

The source added, “The entire tale of the Mahabharat will be conveyed in three hours. Firoz Nadiadwala is confident that it would be India’s answer to Marvel and DC movies and also that of The Lord of The Rings, Game Of Thrones, Star Wars, Harry Potter, etc. Believe it or not, its budget is expected to be more than Rs. 700 crores. Thus, it’ll be the biggest Indian film of all time.”

Mahabharat will star Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film will also see Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor.

Drawing inspiration from his own 1965 epic Mahabharat starring Pradeep Kumar, Padmini and Dara Singh in lead roles, Mahabharat can be a game-changer. The old-version was a huge hit at the box office. “Firoz and his team are following the similar story and format which was there in that movie. Most of the action would be real, on the lines of Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven, etc, and not VFX-heavy. More than the VFX, Firoz wants the selling point of the film to be the characters, storytelling, emotions, dialogues etc.”

Further “the background score will be recorded in Los Angeles, USA and it’ll be grand and cinematic, like the BGM given by Hans Zimmer. A top-class company, also from Los Angeles, will work on the VFX.”

For the unversed, Firoz Nadiadwala has not produced a film since Welcome Back in 2015. The producer is in news every now and then for mankind announcements backed by him but nothing comes to fruition. A few months ago, he announced a Hera Pheri & Welcome crossover on the lines of Batman & Superman.