Forensic movie: Actor R. Madhavan tweets ‘Rock it guys’ to Tovino Thomas-Mamta Mohandas starrer

Actor R Madhavan has sent out a cheery tweet ‘Rock it guys’ on the release of Malayalam film ‘Forensic.’

Tovino Thomas Forensic movie: Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohanda fans, take note! Actor R Madhavan has sent out a cheery tweet ‘Rock it guys’ on the release of Malayalam film ‘Forensic.’ The much awaited film ‘Forensic’ is now screened across theatres. The popular Malayalam cinema actor’s much awaited crime thriller ‘Forensic ‘ has been released across movie theaters. With its tagline “The Science of A Crime”, expectations are high that the film’s narrative will engage with the audience as a gripping scientific plot. The movie is expected to showcase thrilling sequences that will bring to life the challenges that forensic experts face while examining and decoding the ‘clues’ related to crimes.

Keeping fans posted on the theatres where ‘Forensic’ is set to be shown, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has been actively promoting his film on social media.

Another reason for fans to be delighted is that Tovino Thomas will be seen in a completely new role as a forensic expert.

Under the banner of Juvis Productions along with Ragam movies and Raju Malliath, the film is bankrolled by Siju Matthew and Navis Xaviour. Directed by Anas Khan and Akhil Paul, this Tovino-Mamta Mohandas starrer marks their directorial debut and is set to bring on screen the life of a forensic officer and the scientific methods that he leverages to solve cases that come his way to deliver a gripping crime thriller.

Last seen in ‘Kodathi Samaksham Balan vakeel’, Mamta Mohandas dons the role of an IPS officer in ‘Forensic’. Two other films in the pipeline include a biopic ‘Ramasethu’ and ‘Lal Bagh.’

On the work front, Akhil had scripted ‘7thDay’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. This film had been a crime thriller too and a ‘mysterious, dark’ feel to the overall narrative.

‘Forensic’ rest of india theatre list ! pic.twitter.com/n2ULdW6Pac — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) February 27, 2020

https://t.co/iO1yjUsnBZ wish you all the very best my sweet @mamtamohan and bro @ttovino for this very special movie.. Rock it guys . — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 27, 2020

With a U/A certificate, the film has been released in Kerala and worldwide on February 28th.

While crime thrillers are not new to Malayalam cinema, such a niche aspect such as forensics and delving into the scientific aspects and methodology from the perspective of a forensic officer offers new and refreshing perspective for movie goers to ponder on.