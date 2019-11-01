Foreigners sing and dance to SRK’s “Tujhe dekha” song; Shah Rukh Khan’s reply is winning the internet

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest fan is a flute maestro who was seen playing, the iconic song, “Tujhe dekha toh yeh jaana sanam.” He then started singing the song lyrics aloud.

Shah Rukh Khan is a worldwide phenomenon. The superstar has many fans across the globe. Many foreigners are emulating his songs on social media. A video of Nigerian fans singing DDLJ title track went viral in September. King Khan’s latest singer fan has been found in Paris.

The street singer’s video was tweeted by user Shikha Kumawat. It soon went viral with netizens heaping praise on the singer. Shah Rukh Khan himself retweeted the original video and added that he missed the well-loved filmmaker Yash Raj because of the singer’s similar hat reminiscent of the filmmaker’s. He tweeted, ” Suddenly just…missed Yashji. Maybe it’s the singer’s cap?”

Watch the video here

Shah Rukh Khan’s status as a beloved global star is unquestionable. His fans and critics were pleased with his appearance on the Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. It was a testament to his wit, charm and well-loved charisma. Shah Rukh Khan showed every detail of his life on the show including his personal and professional commitments.

Shah Rukh Khan does not shy away from cracking jokes on himself. But recently, he has been facing a string of failures at the box office. His latest film Zero amassed a lot of brickbats from the audiences as well as critics. His other project as a producer, an Indian Netflix series, Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi fared better.