Forbes list 2018: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan beat Hollywood biggies; feature among 10 world’s highest-paid actors

Forbes list 2018: Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have made it to the top 10 of the annual Forbes’ list of the world’s best-paid male actors. The ‘Gold’ star ranks number seven on the list with earnings of USD 40.5 million, while Salman, by earning USD 38.5 million, has scored the ninth position.

Forbes’ list of the world’s best-paid male actors 2018

George Clooney – USD 239m

Dwayne Johnson – USD 124m

Robert Downey Jr – USD 81m

Chris Hemsworth – USD 64.5m

Jackie Chan -USD 45.5m

Will Smith – USD 42m

Akshay Kumar -USD 40.5m

Adam Sandler – USD 39.5m

Salman Khan – USD 38.5m

Chris Evans – USD 34m

On a related note, Akshay and Salman made it to Forbes’ list of top 100 highest-paid entertainers 2018, which was announced last month. While Akshay was ranked 76th on the list, the ‘Bharat’ star secured the 82nd spot.