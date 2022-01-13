For talented newcomers, modelling can be a dream profession, says Ava Aashna Chopra

The global modelling industry is back into action after the months of stagnation. The business of fashion is back into the limelight and many new faces will emerge through the sunshine.

Entertainment in India is important and every kind of entertainment in India is important. Most people are glued to their seats when it comes to entertainment, be it sports, movies, serials or any form of classical dance. Entertainment has long been people’s stress buster. As we all know that the Indian Entertainment industry is one of the biggest industries and also has the potential to grow tremendously. It has outwitted many records in the recent past, however, the pandemic has taken a toll on the entertainment industry worldwide. Now, the world has moved towards the OTT platform, i.e. Over The Media and that has conquered the place of motion pictures for a moment.



How does art depict feelings?



Model Ava Aashna Chopra said, “Every form of art is a showcase of the feelings and people see the feeling of their emotions through the various art forms. When the art coincides with the movie it gives a brilliant inside of the mysterious world and that is also mystical. Many actors and actresses have been iconic by playing the roles that have moved the nations and stirred the people’s emotions.”

The entertainment industry is a mix of emotions and it depicts larger than life paintings that have colours of life painted by the director and scriptwriter. Although the movies have taken a backside, OTT platforms have been a prime face in entertaining people and making their lives more and more stress-free. “Many new faces are coming into this industry with the hope to get famous and get a shine from the bright and mammoth entertainment industry of India. There are immense platforms that give cult classic serials and fiction serials showcasing the other dimension of the world. Where the OTT platform has been appreciated by the audience, many models have been taking the modelling industry by storm. It has also sighed relief to the people who have invested a lot in the entertainment industry, especially the movie industry,” Sharma added.



Sharing about her own journey Ava Aashna Chopra said that it has been full of determination and I am honoured to be the first Southeast Asian model to feature twice on the cover page of L’Officiel Latvian Edition in Eastern Europe. “The Modelling industry is flourishing by recognizing the South East Asian Model, those who are talented and can face tough situations then it is a dream profession for them”, Ava said. She added that she has chosen this enchanting profession and has worked tremendously to become the known face in the South Asian modelling industry.



Many great models have successful stints in the modelling industry and now people are transcending towards the new trend of modelling after the surge of the pandemic in the world. The global modelling industry is back into action after the months of stagnation. The business of fashion is back into the limelight and many new faces will emerge through the sunshine.