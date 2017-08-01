For Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana gate crash a wedding, dance on ‘Sweety Tera Drama’; Watch video

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana recently gate crashed a wedding on Sunday, July 30, to promote their upcoming film, Bareilly Ki Barfi. (Image: YouTube)

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana recently gate crashed a wedding on Sunday, July 30, to promote their upcoming film, Bareilly Ki Barfi. The stars surprised the guests at the wedding by performing on a song from their movie, “Sweety Tera Drama.” This was the first song launched by the film and the stars seem to have made everyone dance on the wedding track, The Indian Express reported today. A video of the event was shot and shared by RedFM. In the video, Kirti is heard saying, “I have never done this. I am extremely worried. I hope these people are surprised and not shocked to look at us,” just before entering the wedding destination. Whilst, Anshumann seemed too excited about the entire idea of gate crashing a wedding. Recalling his teenage years, he said, “I have gate crashed a lot of weddings. I love to do that. Here, the only difference is that we have to meet the people from the wedding.”

Kirti retweeted a video shared by RedFM on their official Twitter handle where both of them are seen having a gala time. In the video, Kirti was seen dressed elegantly in a pink lehenga while Ayushmann carried off his Sherwani look really well. The gorgeous couple made everyone dance on the hook step of their film’s wedding number, Sweety Tera Drama. Sharing the video, Kirti tweeted, “This was soooo much fun! Had never done it as a teenager– banta tha yaar!”

Kirti Sanon-Ayushmann Khurana starrer, Bareilly Ki Barfi is set to hit the big screen on August 18. The movie, directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, revolves around the life of a small town girl from Bareilly and the two men in life who are trying to battle for her. We hope the film does really well, especially after their thrilling promotional move.