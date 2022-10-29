For all movie lovers, here’s a list of wholesome family entertainers that must be on your watchlist

From Honeymoon to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Badhai Ho, watch these heart-warming movies with your family and you will thank us later! Family entertainers are movies we can all relate to and connect with, along with our closest and dearest. They make for the perfect holiday go-to and with the upcoming holiday season, here’s a customized list of family movies just for you!

Honeymoon

The recently released movie Honeymoon is the best choice for a full-time family dhamaka. This fun-packed movie is ready to be everyone’s all-time favorite comfort movie. Honeymoon the name might sound like a romantic movie, but what’s in a name they say? This Jasmin and Gippy starrer portrays the real value of family bonds and the true meaning of “family comes first”. The movie is based on how a newlywed couple is accompanied by their entire family on their honeymoon, as this trip is a life-changing one not only for the couple but for the entire family as a whole. This movie better be on the top of your watchlist!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa-2

With the horror-comedy element, this movie is a mystery box of surprises. Having a fun yet scary aspect in a movie is always fun to watch and this movie gives you exactly that. The star cast has done a splendid job and there are quite a few light-hearted moments that are perfect for your family time. This movie will have you on the edge of your seats, we can guarantee it and the numbers it has done are proof of that!

Jhund

This movie requires a special mention. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer is a feel-good film that will inspire you and keep you entertained until the end. The movie has a social message and was an instant hit with all age groups of the audience.

Thank God

Thank God movie is meant to be a movie with a cautionary tale that teaches a lesson to the audiences and the viewers. As this movie is laced with morals and laughter it’s a perfect match for family night movies. A movie that can be enjoyed by all age groups right from the elder and younger generations. Thank God has the perfect social message as well as the right mix of laughter and fun which is a must at a family movie night, right?

Badhaai Ho

This movie hits the spot when it comes to family emotions. From the spectacular comic timing to the dramatic emotional dialogue delivery this movie sets the bar high. A movie that shows how society shouldn’t let you lose your value for your family, as the movie shows you the importance of relations. It’s the perfect movie for fun family time.