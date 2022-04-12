For Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s rumoured wedding: What’s special by this celebrity designer? Latest buzz here

Every bride swoons over a Sabyasachi lehenga and in all these years almost every Bollywood couple chooses the same fashion designer for their wedding trousseau, it comes as no surprise that Alia Bhatt too will jump on the brandwagon. With all the buzz about the much-anticipated celeb wedding around and now relatives- friends of the couple leaving sly hints confirming the buzz, all eyes are on the grandeur and the fashion this event will witness.

With just a few days left to the speculated marriage, the preparations are in full swing and even outfits were spotted arriving at the residence where the bride and the groom have been staying now. A car loaded with attires from Sabyasachi was spotted entering Ranbir’s bachelor pad in Mumbai. It is not yet clear if it has the attires of the bride or the groom or both, but the buzz has it that Alia has finalized a Sabyasachi lehenga for her D-Day in red.

Media reports also suggest that the couple will be colour coordinating all of their wedding attires for different occasions. Ranbir’s outfits have also been chosen by her lady love. The bride will be donning Manish Malhotra outfits for her other wedding festivities, reports say.

Alia’s love for Sabyasachi is old. The star was been spotted leaning on the ace designer for her traditional attires in several instances even when she made her relationship with Ranbir official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception.

Earlier Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy, and Patralekha too had chosen a red bridal Sabyasachi lehenga.

As for the wedding, the functions will start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony and will continue till April 17 for the grand Bollywood reception likely to be held at the Taj Mahal hotel.