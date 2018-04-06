Flexing Muscles at Box Office: From Tiger Zinda Hai to Baaghi 2, what made these sequels mint so much money

From Tiger Zinda Hai to Baaghi 2: Bollywood sequels have majorly resulted in big numbers for filmmakers.

There are many formulas that have worked in Bollywood and resulted in good numbers at the box office too. Having a superstar in a movie has rarely failed to make a dent at the box office. Multi starrers have also earned big numbers at the box office. However, there is a trend that has shown promise to earn big numbers at the box office. ‘Sequels’ have resulted in big numbers at BO for filmmakers. And not just star power that made these sequels mint big moolah at the box office. For instance, Fukrey Returns, which released in December last year did not have any big star as per Bollywood standards, however, the worldwide collection of the movie was recorded at Rs 101.78 crore. Other movies in the last six months such as Judwaa 2, Golmaal Again, Tiger Zinda Hai and the newly released Baaghi 2 have minted huge moolah at the box office.

Movies with original script and story are getting their due credit at the box office as well. Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium which not only did good business in the domestic market, it is creating waves at the Chinese box office as well. However, what works for the sequels is that the people remember the original movie to be delightful, hence general populous can relate to the original movie. For example, Fukrey, which was released on June 14, 2013, was pegged as a fun-filled movie with witty dialogues and interesting new story and stereotypical characters. The makers carried the same formula with Fukrey Returns which resulted in big numbers for the makers. While Fukrey earned Rs 36.5 crore at the box office in its lifetime, Fukrey Returns minted Rs 101.78 crore.

The sequels have performed well for another multi starrer. Ajay Devgn led movie series Golmaal has shattered the box office records everytime a movie from the series hits the screens. The latest and fourth movie in the series, Golmaal Again has earned a whopping Rs 205.69 crore at the box office. In fact, by the end of the first week, the movie has minted Rs 136.07 crore.

With superstars such as Salman Khan, sequels like Tiger Zinda Hai is always expected to have script new record at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai earned a mind-boggling Rs 339.16 crore during its run at the box office. Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 also registered good numbers at the box office. In its lifetime, the movie earned Rs 138.61 crore.

The latest sequel to enter the Rs 100 crore club is Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2. In seven day, the movie has earned Rs 112.85 crore. The first Baaghi starring Tiger Shroff was released on April 29, 2016, which earned Rs 76.34 crore at the box office.

There are many other sequel movies that are in the pipeline that is expected to rock big numbers. Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is expected to hit theatres this Eid. Saheb Biwi Gangster 3, Student Of The Year 2, 2.0 (sequel to Rajinikanth starrer Robot), is expected to release this year only, that means, more sequels are expected to earn big numbers at the box office.

With good money being earned at the box office and masses surely looking to see more of the characters and stories they love, makers are likely to continue with the sequels formula for now. In fact, makers of Baaghi 2 have already confirmed that they will bring out Baaghi 3 in some time.