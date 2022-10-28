Five times House of the Dragon reminded us of Bollywood films

scorecardresearch
Catch the most waited finale of the biggest series of the year, House of the Dragon, on October 24, only on Disney+ Hotstar in India

Written by Entertainment Desk
Characters from House of the Dragon

HBO’s House of the Dragon on Disney+ Hotstar has been upping its game all season with intriguing plot twists, and fans of fantasy, fiction, dragons, and drama will know what it means to say that the show has shaped to be one of the biggest series of the year. Taking us 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and chronicles the deep rifts, political manipulation and power moves at play in the House of Targaryen. While we enjoy the intense game of power plays, there are some striking similarities between the series and typical Bollywood films. With the finale episode dropping on October 24, Monday at 6:30 AM IST on Disney+ Hotstar, (at the same time as the US telecast), here’s a list of moments that reminded us of Bollywood! 

The Gossip Gang 

The ladies of the king’s court remind us of the Indian aunties we all know and love – gossiping about the happenings in the kingdom and passing commentary on matters that have nothing to do with them. When they start to talk about marriage, we know that Westeros has a little bit of desi in it! 

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Vibes 

When Rhaenyra starts a game of chuppan chupai by taking Ser Criston Cole’s helmet, hiding it behind her back, and making him chase her, it is reminiscent of Anjali and Rahul playing basketball in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The Bollywood-ness of the moment is unmistakable. 

The OG Hero 

Just like our OG Indian heroes Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and more who go up against entire armies of bad guys and win, here is the rebel Daemon Targaryen facing the entire force of the Crabfeeder. The Bollywood action trope of this scene really makes House of the Dragon feel like our own. 

Obsession over Arranged Marriages

All of the court is absolutely obsessed with the idea of marriage. Whether it be King Viserys who marries Alicent or Rhaenyra who marries Laenor, weddings are a big and stressful part of the Targaryens’ lives– so Indian that we don’t even have to explain. 

